CC1_8615.jpg

LSU coach Jay Johnson shakes hands with Southern Miss assistant coach Christian Ostrander after their 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

 Photo by Chuck Cook

LSU and Southern Miss will play their winner-take-all game in the Hattiesburg regional at 3 p.m. Monday, and the winner will advance to host a super regional. Here's how to follow along.

WHO: LSU (40-21) vs. Southern Miss (46-17)

WHEN: 3 p.m. Monday

WHERE: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern Miss is ranked No. 22.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Southern Miss — TBD

PRE-GAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports; @RabalaisAdv