LSU and Southern Miss will play their winner-take-all game in the Hattiesburg regional at 3 p.m. Monday, and the winner will advance to host a super regional. Here's how to follow along.
WHO: LSU (40-21) vs. Southern Miss (46-17)
WHEN: 3 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: ESPNU
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Southern Miss is ranked No. 22.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Southern Miss — TBD
PRE-GAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports; @RabalaisAdv