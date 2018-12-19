After years of advocating for the LSU recruiting class, major commitments Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis officially signed their letters of intents at Southern Lab Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas, the nation's No. 2 offensive guard as ranked by 247Sports, joined Dunham School's Derek Stingley as the second five-star recruit to officially sign with LSU, and the Tigers football program is still expecting to receiver an NLI from star Destrehan running back John Emery.

Thomas is the highest-rated offensive lineman to sign with LSU since offensive tackle La'el Collins, the nation's No. 2 tackle, signed with the Tigers in 2011.

Davis, the nation's No. 8 running back, became the first running back to officially sign with LSU.

Both Thomas and Davis have been selected to play in the All-American Bowl, and they've been outspoken about their commitments to LSU while leading Southern Lab to the LHSAA Division IV semifinals.

+3 
brlcasouthernlab112418_2
Buy Now

Lafayette Christian's Nicholas Picard (5) chases Southern Lab's Tyrion Davis Friday November 23, 2018, at A. W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Davis received his first SEC offer from Alabama, and once LSU offered Thomas told him that they could win a few national championships together. They could be like Jeremy Hill and Collins, maybe even better.

Davis had grown up an LSU fan, and he decided to commit to the Tigers.

"He knows how to cut off my blocks, when I'm going to put somebody on the ground and when I'm just going to drive him out," Thomas told The Advocate. "I make him good; he makes me look good."

LSU football 2019 recruiting class: Get to know the Tigers' early signees

+17 
+17 
Cordale Flott
+17 
+17 
Kardell Thomas.jpg
+17 
+17 
TyrionDavis.jpg
+17 
+17 
John Emery Jr.
+17 
+17 
Peter Parrish

Thomas and Davis both fill needs in the Tigers' offense.

Starting left guard Garrett Brumfield's eligibility is set to expire after this season, and the offensive line shuffled regularly during the regular season. Due to injuries and suspensions, LSU used seven different combinations of starting linemen. Junior college transfer Damien Lewis has started in every game at right guard and is scheduled to return next season.

LSU will lose its starting rusher, Nick Brossette, who has rushed for 922 yards and 14 touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (626 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Lanard Fournette (106 yards, 1 touchdown) are scheduled to return.

View comments