A few days before the NCAA's early signing period, Derek Stingley Jr. thought he had it all planned out.

The cornerback would arrive at The Dunham School gymnasium, sign his letter of intent for the cameras, talk to media about what it's like for the Rivals national No. 1 recruit to sign with his hometown LSU Tigers, and head out toward campus for a family celebration in a private room at Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar.

Then his father's phone rang.

An LSU coach asked: Would Stingley be willing to practice with LSU during the Fiesta Bowl?

"By all means, yes, I want to do it," Stingley told his father.

Stingley was already the first Dunham student to graduate a semester early. Why not become the youngest player to practice with LSU during bowl season?

So on Dec. 19, once Stingley turned in his letter of intent, he went from one doctor's office to another at LSU, signing papers and taking physical examinations.

The family didn't arrive for their celebration at Walk-On's until nearly 9 p.m.

"Everything was just fast-forward," Derek Stingley Sr. said.

On Dec. 21, Stingley trotted onto the LSU indoor facility turf with the rest of the Tigers, wearing a purple No. 24 practice jersey and a gold helmet.

Dunham coach Neil Weiner arrived at the practice early to watch Stingley run in. After practice was over, Weiner put his arms on Stingley's shoulder pads.

"Don't forget you belong out here," Weiner said.

Stingley proved he belonged.

In the few practices before LSU departed for Phoenix, Stingley recorded three interceptions — one against quarterback Joe Burrow during one-on-one drills — and impressed defensive coordinator Dave Aranda enough for him to say during Fiesta Bowl media days that Stingley "looked like he was the best guy we got."

It appeared Aranda might have been making a joke about LSU's cornerback depth, which was slim after losing starters Greedy Williams and Kristian Fulton to the NFL draft and injury, respectively.

Aranda wasn't joking. With Fulton returning at corner next season, Stingley is expected to compete for the other starting position.

"(Stingley's) a great story right there," Aranda said. "Before it's all over, it's going to be something."

Only a handful of junior-college transfers have practiced with LSU during the bowl season, as far as its sports information staff can remember.

Just how did Stingley, a 17-year-old, join LSU that quickly?

The NCAA rule that allows early enrollees to practice during bowl games has been around for at least 20 years, but it's only become a national trend now that more players are choosing to graduate high school early.

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts drew headlines in January 2016, when he arrived in Tuscaloosa early from Channelview High (Texas) to practice, playing the role of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on the scout team before the national championship.

Georgia left tackle Cade Mays practiced with the Bulldogs before the 2017-18 Rose Bowl, which helped him prepare to start in seven games last season. According to the Macon Telegraph, coach Kirby Smart was so impressed with Mays that Georgia brought in four early enrollees into this season's Sugar Bowl practices.

"It certainly seems to be picking up," said Barton Simmons, 247Sports' national recruiting reporter. "Early enrolling has become more and more common by the year. In turn, kids are more mentally prepared earlier, getting their college careers started early."

Ever since Stingley received a scholarship offer from LSU in the summer of 2016, Stingley Sr. said the thought was: How can we get him in earlier?

And why wouldn't it be? Stingley had always been an early starter.

Stingley dominated in his first three games as an eighth-grader at Dunham, forcing Weiner to bump him up immediately to the varsity team.

"He was 13 at the time, you know?" Weiner said. "Typically wasn't as big or developed. But you could just tell watching him, he knew what he was doing. He was smooth as he could be as an athlete."

Eighth-graders have played varsity before in Baton Rouge. Former LSU running back Nick Brossette broke the career rushing record with 8,705 yards in his five-year career at University High.

"What's interesting with Derek is he didn't stand out on pure appearance," Weiner said. "Nick Brossette was a man-child. There were those kind of guys. Derek didn't look like a varsity player. He just played like that."

Stingley was named Louisiana's Gatorade National Football Player of the Year in 2018, when he dazzled coaches, scouts and patrons during his senior year by recording four interceptions as a corner, eight touchdowns as a wide receiver and four touchdowns as a rusher.

The consensus five-star recruit received an invite to the All-American Bowl, which he had to decline in order to practice with LSU.

"His decision is consistent with how he's prepared himself throughout his career," Simmons said. "He's always been a very hyper-focused, hyper-prepared player. He's got the family structure that sort of gives him support, I think, that wants to put him in the best position possible."

Stingley is the grandson of Darryl Stingley, a former New England Patriots receiver who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game in a head-on collision with Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum. Stingley's father played outfield for three seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league system, won an Arena Football championship in 1999 playing for the Albany Firebirds and then had a 19-year career as a coach in the arena leagues.

Stingley knew football was his path, and he worked with The Dunham School faculty to be sure he took the necessary online classes the summer and fall of his senior year to graduate early.

The classes weren't easy either: Pre-Calculus. Trigonometry. Physics.

Once Stingley joined the Tigers in practice, it wasn't hard to do the math whether his decision paid off.

"He was hard to find," said Stingley Sr., who attended each practice. "What I mean by that, he was one of the guys. He didn't look like the 17-year-old high school kid enjoying his Christmas break. He was just as big, just as strong, probably the fastest guy out there."

Coaches approached Stingley Sr., saying: We really wish he could play right now.

"In my mind, that's real talk," he said. "It sounds like recruiting talk, like they're recruiting us. But he had already signed his letter of intent. You don't have to say anything anymore. But they said it anyway."

Although Stingley was permitted to practice, NCAA rules prohibited LSU from paying for his room and board. So, after each practice, the father and son would drive home as they had from countless football events in the past decade.

This time, Tiger Stadium was in the rear-view mirror.

Stingley, quiet and soft-spoken, said: "I think I had a good day."