Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is “very questionable” to play this weekend against Mississippi State, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening, potentially depleting LSU’s secondary during its first Southeastern Conference game.
Stingley, who was at the beginning of practice Wednesday, suffered the same injury that hampered him throughout preseason camp, Orgeron said. The issue prevented Stingley from practicing until the week of the first game. Orgeron hasn’t specified the injury.
“He’s questionable,” Orgeron said. “He re-injured the same injury that he had in camp, so we’ll have our doctors look at it. Very questionable for the game.”
Losing Stingley would deprive LSU of one of the best cornerbacks in the country against an offense that has attempted 163 passes, the fourth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He allowed one catch for -3 yards over 28 coverage snaps last weekend, according to Pro Football Focus.
If Stingley can't play, Orgeron said sophomore Dwight McGlothern would slide into the lineup opposite sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks. LSU could also move safety Jay Ward, a former cornerback, to his old position, Orgeron said.
McGlothern had nine tackles and two pass deflections as a freshman. He returned from an injury to play against Central Michigan last weekend and recorded a tackle for loss. McGlothern wore a gold, non-contact jersey during practice Wednesday.
“Thank God we got Dwight back,” Orgeron said. “I think Dwight is a good corner. Everybody’s got to step up.”
Stingley’s injury first appeared during the preseason. LSU sat him as a precaution, Orgeron said at the time, trying to avoid the possibility he would re-aggravate the issue before the first game. He played in the last three games and practiced fully during the open period Wednesday.
Stingley missed LSU’s game last year against Mississippi State after being hospitalized overnight for an illness, according to a statement LSU made at the time.
The Tigers then allowed 623 passing yards, an SEC single-game record, during a loss as LSU’s cornerbacks struggled in press man coverage.