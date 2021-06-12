KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The moment junior Giovanni DiGiacomo felt the now familiar sensation of a pulled hamstring last weekend, coach Paul Mainieri immediately knew who would replace him in center field.
As LSU back trotted onto the field, Drew Bianco moved from second base to center field, one of the many positions the junior can play. He stayed there throughout the Eugene regional and started again in center field with DiGiacomo doubtful for the NCAA super regional against Tennessee.
“I'll play all eight if I have to,” Bianco said. “I think that's one reason I've gotten a lot of chances. I like to think I'm pretty good at it.”
This season, Bianco has indeed played all over the field, starting seven games at shortstop, 17 at second base and six in the outfield. He has also appeared at first base and third base during his career. When LSU needed someone to fill an opening on short notice, it chose Bianco.
LSU needed him to return to center field when DiGiacomo aggravated a right hamstring strain, which he initially suffered in the final series of the regular season. DiGiacomo had also pulled his right hamstring opening weekend, causing him to miss two months. He traveled to Tennessee as a potential pinch-hitter, but Mainieri called his status “doubtful.”
“At the end of the day, it sucks,” junior left fielder Gavin Dugas said. “I feel so bad for Gio. I can't even imagine what he's been going through lately. He just can't catch a break. Luckily we have Drew who's able to step up like that.”
Bianco has always been versatile. The son of former LSU catcher Mike Bianco, he initially played behind the plate. He then switched to the infield when he was about 10 years old because his older brother played catcher better than him. He stuck there through high school and started at first base the first series of his freshman year before falling out of the lineup for nearly two years.
“If we're being honest, I like the outfield a little bit more,” Bianco said. “I think it's easier and more fun. It's not so much pressure, ground ball being hit to you then having to throw it over. I'll play wherever. It doesn't really matter to me.”
A backup earlier this season who often played center as a defensive replacement, Bianco became the starting second baseman in late April when no one else stuck at the position. Mainieri liked Bianco’s aggressiveness and his base running skills, calling him “our best base runner.”
“He does so many other things well that when he does hit, I look at it kind of like it's lagniappe,” Mainieri said. “He does the other stuff really well, and when he hits, it really makes us a better team.”
Bianco hit enough to stay in the lineup, and during the regional, he made multiple diving catches, stole second when an LSU batter struck out on a 3-2 pitch, scored on a passed ball and hit a two-run homer in the deciding finale.
LSU couldn’t take him out of the lineup, and when DiGiacomo pulled his hamstring again, Bianco was the obvious choice to move into center field.
“I need to talk him into letting me play a whole nine (positions) one game,” Bianco said, “but I don't think that's the right time right now.”