MIAMI — Former LSU star and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been one of the media stars of the week here in Miami ahead of Super Bowl XIV thanks to his candor and affability in interviews.
He’s addressed the Honey Badger nickname he picked up during his LSU days a couple times this week (once, he said he was more badger than honey), but his origin story was pretty entertaining — bonus points for the light-hearted jab he took at former LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis.
“We played West Virginia one night on ESPN,” Mathieu recalled. “I got on the bus after the game, and our defensive coordinator, John Chavis, was on the internet — coaches always tell you not to get on the internet, but they read everything on the internet.
“So anyway, he’s going to blogs, all the gossip sites, and he says, ‘Hey man, this is your new nickname!’
Here in the story it’s necessary to explain that Chavis was showing Mathieu the viral Honey Badger video — which, if you somehow haven’t seen, it’s better to just watch than read an explanation.
Carrying on.
“I’m like, ‘What?’” Mathieu said. “He showed me the video and goes, ‘Trust me, go with it, you’ll make a lot of money one day.’”
The obvious follow up: Have you made a lot of money?
The obvious answer: “I made my fair share.”