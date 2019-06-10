Ryan Eades made MLB history just by putting on his jersey this weekend. Then, he went out a threw a pair of scoreless relief innings in his major league debut.
Eades, the former LSU starter and All-State pitcher for Northshore High School, was called up by the Twins on Saturday from Triple-A Rochester and threw two innings of middle-relief in Minnesota’s 9-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
With the Twins trailing 5-1, Eades entered the game in the bottom of the sixth and bent but didn’t break, giving up a pair of base hits and two walks, but no runs on 38 pitches, including 25 strikes. He also fanned three in his outing.
Maybe more notably, he became the first player in MLB history to wear No. 80.
Eades’ call-up comes during a so-so start to his seventh year in the minors, where he’s gone 2-2 in 16 games with two starts and a 5.68 ERA for the Red Wings in 31.2 innings pitched for the International League squad. A year ago, Eades appeared 29 times in Double-A for the Chattanooga Lookouts with a 4-3 record and a 4.28 ERA, but excelled in Rochester with an 0.59 ERA in seven appearances in 15.1 innings.
The former Tiger was drafted by the Twins in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft after going 8-1 as with a 2.81 ERA in 16 starts for LSU’s squad that made a run to the College World Series during his junior season. His finished his college career 17-5 on the mound with a 3.59 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 51 appearances during his three-year stint.
In high school, Eades, he le Northshore to a state title in 2009 and was a two-time First-Team All-State selection, despite not pitching his senior season due to shoulder surgery. He still managed to hit that year, finishing with a .400 average and six homers with 39 RBIs. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies straight out of high school in the 2010 Draft in the 19th round, but chose to head to Baton Rouge.
He joins several of his Tiger teammates in the majors, including Alex Bregman (Astros), Jacoby Jones (Tigers), Andrew Stevenson (Nationals), Aaron Nola (Phillies) and Nick Rumbelow (Mariners).