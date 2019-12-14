NEW YORK — The man who believed in LSU quarterback Joe Burrow enough as a 200-to-1 Heisman Trophy longshot to put $50 on him last summer is just as big a believer now that the prize will finally be awarded Saturday.

Still, Tigers fan Matt Porter admits he’s going to be nervous waiting out the Heisman presentation now that it’s actually here.

“Oh yeah,” said Porter, an LSU season-ticket holder despite the fact he lives way off in Fort Lauderdale where he works as a commercial loan officer. “I said to a friend at work (Tuesday), ‘It’s been fun for everyone else but not for me.’ I’m the one out there turning down offers. Now Joe does actually need to win to validate it.”

If Burrow, as is expected, joins Billy Cannon as LSU’s only Heisman Trophy winners, Porter stands to collect $10,000.

“I will have turned $50 into $10,000," Porter said. "That doesn’t happen every day, that rate of return in a six-month period.”

Porter plans on doing his best to get some LSU mojo around him to help push Burrow — and his windfall profit — across the finish line. He is planning a Heisman “watch party” at a Walk-On’s sports bar that recently opened in Fort Lauderdale.

Once Burrow started looking like a legitimate Heisman contender and his odds started dropping, Porter started getting weekly offers from his online betting service to cash out his ticket for essentially pennies on the dollar. But the offers, which topped out at about $3,800, dried up after LSU went to 8-0 with a 23-20 win over Auburn.

Not that Porter would have taken the money and run.

“I always said I would take a look after Alabama, but I never had to worry about it,” said Porter, who once worked for the Baton Rouge Blaze indoor football team. “Not that I probably would have taken it.”

So what does Porter plan to do with his winnings? The wedding of his girlfriend’s sister in of all places, Phoenix (home of the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson) will keep him from going to Atlanta for LSU-Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. But Porter plans on being in New Orleans on Jan. 13 for the CFP National Championship Game if LSU wins.

“Maybe we’ll get some place nicer (to stay), but nothing extravagant,” Porter said. “We’re regular people. “Having $10,000 is cool, but if I had $10,000 more every year to put in my 401K I would do that.”

OFF THE CHARTS

Before this season began, Joe Burrow was a 200-to-1 shot to win the Heisman Trophy in some sports books. This week, he was as overwhelming a favorite as you could ever find. Here are Burrow’s odds week-by-week this season, according to BetOnline.ag:

Sept. 3: 28/1 (17th place)

Sept. 9: 18/1 (eighth place)

Sept. 16: 4/1 (third place)

Sept. 23: 3/1 (third place)

Sept. 30: 4/1 (third place)

Oct. 8: 3/1 (second place)

Oct. 15: 15/4 (second place)

Oct. 21: 5/4 (favorite)

Oct. 28: 4/5 (favorite)

Nov. 4: 10/11 (favorite)

Nov. 11: 1/5 (favorite)

Nov. 18: 1/20 (favorite)

Nov. 25: 1/30 (favorite)

Dec. 10: 1/300 (favorite)