LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson -- one of the team's most promising defensive players -- will miss the rest of the season with an injury, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.
Chaisson was hurt in the Tigers' win vs. Miami on Sunday and didn't return to the game. Orgeron didn't elaborate, when asked, about the nature of the injury.
He appeared to have injured his left knee in the fourth quarter without much contact from another player.
"I feel bad for him," Orgeron said. "He's a great young man. He's going to get through this and will have a great career down the road."
Ray Thornton, Travez Moore and Jerrell Cherry could fill in for Chaisson, Orgeron said.
Chaisson was seen as an heir apparent of sorts to Arden Key, who holds the school's single-season sack record.
Chaisson's teammates thought Chaisson himself had a chance this season of breaking Key's record.
"Thanks to everyone who sent out thoughts and prayers! It’s a tough thing to handle but I’m surely not alone," Chaisson tweeted after the news conference. "I ask that you keep sending blessings and prayers my way as we trust in the Lord and his plan. See y’all next season!"
LSU right tackle Adrian Magee will also miss 2-3 weeks with an injury.
LSU plays its home opener Saturday night against Southeastern.