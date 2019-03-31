The name Warren Morris is forever burned in to the minds of LSU baseball fans. On Sunday though, he was at a different type of sporting event.
Morris helped kick off the day by addressing the crowd at the 2019 USA Powerlifiting National Championships in Alexandria. Morris, originally from Alexandria, relished the chance to show off his hometown to event-goers.
Former @LSUbaseball player Warren Morris (YES THAT WARREN MORRIS) addresses the crowd at the 2019 USA Powerlifting National Championships in Alexandria.
The 45-year-old was born in Alexandria and went to Bolton High School there. He used his address to powerlifting spectators to talk about the importance of work when nobody is watching and using God-given abilities. Morris shared that he never imagined accomplishing what he has before sharing advice for the young athletes.
"It all starts when you're young," Morris told the crowd. "It's the little things that you do when no one is cheering for you. It's those days at the gym lifting and those things. I was an underdog. I got a chance to come to LSU as a walk on, but that opportunity led to other things and here we are today."
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/76GLsA1jY9— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 31, 2019
Morris is the only baseball player to ever end a College World Series with a game-winning home run. His home run over the right-field wall in the 9th inning of the 1996 College World Series gave the Tigers a third national championship, defeating Miami (FL) 9-8.
Morris started his career at LSU as a walk-on, but ended it as a legend after his heroic home run. He went on to play five seasons in the MLB, spending time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers. The second baseman finished third in the 1999 N.L. Rookie of the Year voting. For his career, Morris appeared in 440 games, compiling a .267 average, 26 home runs, 164 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Alexandria native & former @LSUbaseball player Warren Morris talks about the High School National Powerlifting Championships coming to his hometown. We even snuck in some LSU baseball talk too.
As for his take on the Tigers' big series win over Mississippi State, Morris said he is looking for big things from his former team.
"Baseball is a funny game," Morris told The Advocate. "You can get hot and cold and obviously they didn't start out the year how they would have wanted to, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish."