Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson topped a list of absences at LSU football practice on Monday afternoon, two days after the Tigers beat Alabama.

Chase and Jefferson, LSU's leading receivers, played the entirety of LSU's win over the Crimson Tide. They have combined for 111 catches, 1,787 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Starting safety Kary Vincent Jr. and cornerback Kristian Fulton were also absent on Monday. Fulton missed part of an Alabama drive, but he returned to finish the game.

Vincent left the game against Alabama twice. He walked off the field limping and at one point, he went to the locker room. Vincent has made 29 tackles and intercepted one pass this season. Junior Cameron Lewis replaced him against Alabama.

Asked about the overall health of the team before practice, coach Ed Orgeron only said right tackle Austin Deculus, who was absent on Monday, is doubtful for LSU's game this weekend against Ole Miss.

"Other than that," Orgeron said, "we'll be fine."

Offensive linemen Dare Rosenthal and Kardell Thomas returned to the field on Monday. Rosenthal, who Orgeron said will not play Ole Miss, had practiced once since he started against Mississippi State about three weeks ago.

Thomas missed two practices last week. Once expected to miss the season, Thomas began practicing again on Oct. 21. He has not played in a game.

Junior offensive lineman Michael Smith also participated in a gold, non-contact jersey.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Kristian Fulton, CB, senior

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, sophomore

Justin Jefferson, WR, junior

Todd Harris Jr., S, junior

Kary Vincent Jr., S, junior

Eric Monroe, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Derrick Dillon, WR, senior

Austin Deculus, OT, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman