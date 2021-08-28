Coming off a 5-5 record with a still young quarterback, new offensive and defensive coordinators and questions at running back, receiver, tight end, offensive line and linebacker, picking how the LSU Tigers will do in 2021 lifts guesswork to an art form.

But we got 16 local media members to give it a try. The result: five 10-2 predictions, seven 9-3 predictions and four that peg LSU to go 8-4.

This writer picked the Tigers to go 10-2 as well in our college football preview section. But the arguments for 9-3 and 8-4 are easy to make.

The season of uncertain prospects begins Saturday with an opener at UCLA (7:30 p.m. CDT, Fox). Here’s a look at how our fellow reporters picked LSU, and why:

Wilson Alexander, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “Coming off such a disappointing year but with plenty of talent, LSU may be one of the hardest teams to predict this season. The Tigers could reach a New Year’s Six bowl game. They could also miss a bowl. Best guess: Somewhere in the middle.” 9-3

Michael Cauble, WBRZ-TV: “I think the Tigers are going to shock people that don’t follow the team. Most everyone thinks their dip last season will have a lingering effect. I think this team will be as good as their offensive line can make them, and that both the run game and Max Johnson’s health hinges on their play.” 9-3

Jacques Doucet, WAFB-TV: “It won’t be the fairytale Disney movie of 2019, but it won’t be the joyless, lifeless trudge of 2020, either. My head says 9-3 but I’ll roll with my heart, 10-2 regular season with an exciting and festive win in the Sugar Bowl.”

Jeff Duncan, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate: “The talent is there to get back to a New Year's Day bowl game, but both coordinators have to prove they can get it done on this level. This feels like a classic rebound season with an eye toward 2022, when the Tigers should return to the national title hunt.” 8-4

Glenn Guilbeau, USA Today Network Louisiana: “LSU just has too many questions on both sides of the ball to be a serious contender in the SEC West this season. The defense is talented, but it was talented last year. The removal of defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was a step in the right direction, but most of the players involved on perhaps the worst defense in LSU history are back. It will be rocky through the Alabama game, but by the end, LSU will be a solid team.” 8-4

Charles Hanagriff, WNXX-FM: “The defense should provide some early cushion for the offense to find its timing. After that, a lot will depend on QB play, which is largely dependent on offensive line play. How those two question marks are answered will go a long way toward determining the outcome in 2021.” 9-3

Ron Higgins, Tiger Rag: “This season has 2018 redux written all over it. An offense and quarterbacks still in formative stages. A place-kicker who will cash in every scoring opportunity a la Cole Tracy. A defense that gives the Tigers a chance to win every game. The biggest question marks are offensive and defensive coordinators who never have called any plays or schemes in a Division I level game.” 9-3

Brian Holland, WGMB/WVLA-TV: “I believe the SEC will fall back to its (lower) scoring pace from before the past two seasons – more tight games where mistakes are amplified. LSU has 10-plus win talent but learns the hard way in a couple of ‘shoulda, coulda, woulda’ losses. Another Peach Bowl versus Miami, anyone?” 9-3

Juan Kincaid, WVUE-TV: “I’m not sold on Max Johnson being the answer at QB. I also think their lack of a proven run game will hurt them. And sadly, I think the screams of ‘Ed Must Go’ will begin to intensify this season.” 8-4

Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate/The Times-Picayune: “A defense that will be (and has to be) better than in 2020 will take some pressure off an offense that, for now, has questions at running back.” 10-2, Outback Bowl

Brody Miller, The Athletic: “Feeling good about 10 wins really just comes from the idea LSU can remove the blatant mental errors and return to competency. If so, the combination of a deep and talented roster with a manageable schedule should take LSU back to a New Year's Six bowl and a top-10 season.” 10-2

Matt Moscona, WNXX-FM: “There is a completely different vibe around the LSU program as compared to a year ago. I expect 2021 to mirror 2018: a strong season which sets the table for a championship run next year.” 9-3, Peach Bowl

Jimmy Ott, WNXX-FM: “Historically a program that has lost a lot of draft eligible underclassmen, LSU had a very good offseason in this area, especially up front. The Tigers have a chance to be favored in every game minus Bama. A&M and Ole Miss will be the toughest of this bunch. Split these and 3-1 versus UCLA/Auburn/Florida/Miss. State results in a 9-3 record.”

Hunt Palmer, WNXX-FM: “Winning in Tuscaloosa is going to be tough. And there are enough hurdles on the rest of the schedule to find another loss. It’s a NY6 team.” 10-2

Mike Scarborough, TigerBait.com: “I’ve been saying since February that I think LSU is poised to have a huge bounce back season. If LSU can avoid multiple seaso-ending injuries at several key positions (O-line, QB), I believe this team is heading for a 10-2 record.”

Rod Walker, The Times-Picayune/The Advocate: “The schedule is favorable out the gate, which gives the Tigers a chance to gain some momentum early. In fact, I have them starting the season 7-0. How well they do in that three-game stretch against Florida, Ole Miss and Bama will determine how good this season is though. That stretch will be a rough one, as will the regular season finale.” 8-4