LSU starting pitcher Brandon Kaminer (37) pitches against Southern, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After getting no-hit for the first time since 1978 on Sunday, LSU returns to the field against Southeastern Louisiana.

Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. Southeastern Louisiana is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 7-5. Southeastern Louisiana is 5-6.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. LH Brandon Kaminer (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 2 BB, 5 SO); SLU – Jr. RH Daniel Dugas (0-2, 11.12 ERA, 5.2 IP, 6 BB, 6 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can LSU get its offense on track and start scoring runs? The Tigers have pitched well through the first 12 games of the season, but they have scored less than five runs per game, giving the pitching staff little support. Now they have to regain focus after getting no-hit for the first time since 1978. LSU needs to show it can score more runs before Southeastern Conference play begins in two weeks.

