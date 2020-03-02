After getting no-hit for the first time since 1978 on Sunday, LSU returns to the field against Southeastern Louisiana.
Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. Southeastern Louisiana is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 7-5. Southeastern Louisiana is 5-6.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. LH Brandon Kaminer (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 6.2 IP, 2 BB, 5 SO); SLU – Jr. RH Daniel Dugas (0-2, 11.12 ERA, 5.2 IP, 6 BB, 6 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Can LSU get its offense on track and start scoring runs? The Tigers have pitched well through the first 12 games of the season, but they have scored less than five runs per game, giving the pitching staff little support. Now they have to regain focus after getting no-hit for the first time since 1978. LSU needs to show it can score more runs before Southeastern Conference play begins in two weeks.