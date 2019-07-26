LSU junior strong safety Grant Delpit has been named a candidate for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit, who will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey this season, was one of 10 defensive players out of the 40 total players named to the Walter Camp watch list.
Alabama had the most players named to the list with four, followed by Clemson's three and Oregon's two.
“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Mario Coppola said in a news release. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”
Delpit led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and led the team with five sacks in 2018, and has been named to three other watch lists: the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defensive player), the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and the Bednarik Award (nation's top defender).
No LSU player has won the Walter Camp award since it was first given in 1967.
2019 Walter Camp Player of Year preseason watch list
Eno Benjamin, RB, Junior, Arizona State
Ian Book, QB, Senior, Notre Dame
Matt Bushman, TE, Junior, BYU
Andre Cisco, DB, Sophomore, Syracuse
Grant Delpit, DB, Junior, LSU
AJ Dillon, RB, Junior, Boston College
Sam Ehlinger, QB, Junior, Texas
Travis Etienne, Junior, Clemson
Mason Fine, QB, Senior, North Texas
Paddy Fisher, LB, Junior, Northwestern
Jake Fromm, QB, Junior, Georgia
Jonathan Garvin, DE, Junior, Miami Fla.
Richie Grant, S, Junior, UCF
Bryce Hall, DB, Senior, Virginia
Najee Harris, RB, Junior, Alabama
Justin Herbert, QB, Senior, Oregon
Lavert Hill, DB, Senior, Michigan
Kelvin Hopkins, QB, Senior, Army
Jalen Hurts, QB, Senior, Oklahoma
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Junior, Alabama
D’Eriq King, QB, Senior, Houston
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Sophomore, Clemson
Jordan Love, QB, Junior, Utah State
Adrian Martinez, QB, Sophomore, Nebraska
Kellen Mond, QB, Junior, Texas A&M
Rondale Moore, WR, Sophomore, Purdue
Dylan Moses, LB, Junior, Alabama
Zach Moss, RB, Senior, Utah
Jared Pinkney, TE, Senior, Vanderbilt
Jalen Reagor, WR, Junior, TCU
Nathan Rourke, QB, Senior, Ohio
Laviska Shenault, WR, Junior, Colorado
Nate Stanley, QB, Senior, Iowa
D’Andre Swift, RB, Junior, Georgia
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Junior, Alabama
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Junior, Wisconsin
Xavier Thomas, DE, Sophomore, Clemson
Zac Thomas, QB, Junior, Appalachian State
Tylan Wallace, WR, Junior, Oklahoma State
Kenny Willekes, DL, Senior, Michigan State