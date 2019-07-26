SEC Media Days: Grant Delpit
LSU strong safety Grant Delpit speaks at SEC media days in Hoover, Ala.

 BY BROOKS KUBENA | Staff writer

LSU junior strong safety Grant Delpit has been named a candidate for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, the Walter Camp Foundation announced Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Delpit, who will wear LSU's coveted No. 7 jersey this season, was one of 10 defensive players out of the 40 total players named to the Walter Camp watch list.

Alabama had the most players named to the list with four, followed by Clemson's three and Oregon's two.

“We are proud to continue the great work of Walter Camp and recognize the best college football players in the nation,” Foundation president Mario Coppola said in a news release. “This watch list is a great start to what is shaping up to be another exciting year of college football.”

Delpit led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and led the team with five sacks in 2018, and has been named to three other watch lists: the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defensive player), the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and the Bednarik Award (nation's top defender).

No LSU player has won the Walter Camp award since it was first given in 1967.

2019 Walter Camp Player of Year preseason watch list

Eno Benjamin, RB, Junior, Arizona State

Ian Book, QB, Senior, Notre Dame

Matt Bushman, TE, Junior, BYU

Andre Cisco, DB, Sophomore, Syracuse

Grant Delpit, DB, Junior, LSU

AJ Dillon, RB, Junior, Boston College

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Junior, Texas

Travis Etienne, Junior, Clemson

Mason Fine, QB, Senior, North Texas

Paddy Fisher, LB, Junior, Northwestern

Jake Fromm, QB, Junior, Georgia

Jonathan Garvin, DE, Junior, Miami Fla.

Richie Grant, S, Junior, UCF

Bryce Hall, DB, Senior, Virginia

Najee Harris, RB, Junior, Alabama

Justin Herbert, QB, Senior, Oregon

Lavert Hill, DB, Senior, Michigan

Kelvin Hopkins, QB, Senior, Army

Jalen Hurts, QB, Senior, Oklahoma

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Junior, Alabama

D’Eriq King, QB, Senior, Houston

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Sophomore, Clemson

Jordan Love, QB, Junior, Utah State

Adrian Martinez, QB, Sophomore, Nebraska

Kellen Mond, QB, Junior, Texas A&M

Rondale Moore, WR, Sophomore, Purdue

Dylan Moses, LB, Junior, Alabama

Zach Moss, RB, Senior, Utah

Jared Pinkney, TE, Senior, Vanderbilt

Jalen Reagor, WR, Junior, TCU

Nathan Rourke, QB, Senior, Ohio

Laviska Shenault, WR, Junior, Colorado

Nate Stanley, QB, Senior, Iowa

D’Andre Swift, RB, Junior, Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Junior, Alabama

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Junior, Wisconsin

Xavier Thomas, DE, Sophomore, Clemson

Zac Thomas, QB, Junior, Appalachian State

Tylan Wallace, WR, Junior, Oklahoma State

Kenny Willekes, DL, Senior, Michigan State

