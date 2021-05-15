BR.alabamalsu.051521 06 mw.JPG
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) secures a catch to force out Alabama left fielder T.J. Reeves (22), Friday, May 14, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

LSU and Alabama, two teams on the NCAA tournament bubble, finish a weekend series Sunday afternoon. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 31-19 overall, 10-16 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 29-18, 12-13.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (4-0, 4.18 ERA, 32.1 IP, 8 BB, 33 SO); UA – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's bats have gone cold for long stretches during this series. The Tigers scored two runs Friday night. They had three until the ninth inning Saturday, when Gavin Dugas hit a two-run homer. Now LSU will play one of its most important games this season. The Tigers need a win so they don't have to sweep Texas A&M next weekend, a difficult task in the Southeastern Conference. Can the hitters do their part?

