LSU and Alabama, two teams on the NCAA tournament bubble, finish a weekend series Sunday afternoon. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 31-19 overall, 10-16 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 29-18, 12-13.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Sr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (4-0, 4.18 ERA, 32.1 IP, 8 BB, 33 SO); UA – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's bats have gone cold for long stretches during this series. The Tigers scored two runs Friday night. They had three until the ninth inning Saturday, when Gavin Dugas hit a two-run homer. Now LSU will play one of its most important games this season. The Tigers need a win so they don't have to sweep Texas A&M next weekend, a difficult task in the Southeastern Conference. Can the hitters do their part?