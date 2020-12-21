After having to postpone or cancel his team’s past three games because of COVID-19 issues, LSU basketball coach Will Wade has scheduled a makeup game against a well-known opponent.
Wade, who is back after testing positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago, was able to work out a game with the man he succeeded — Johnny Jones, who’s in his third season as the head coach at Texas Southern.
The LSU-TSU game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the contest to be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast over the LSU Sports Radio Network.
LSU season-ticket holders will receive a new mobile ticket for the game through their normal email outlets, and the usual parking passes will be used. The PMAC doors will open at 3 p.m.
Texas Southern (2-4) will play at BYU on Monday night and at Southern Cal on Wednesday afternoon before returning from the West Coast to face LSU.
Three of TSU’s four losses have come at the hands of Power 5 teams in Washington State (56-52), Oklahoma State (85-65) and Auburn (80-63). The other loss was to West Coast power Saint Mary’s (82-70).
Its two wins were at Wyoming (76-74) and over LeTourneau University (103-60) in the only game the Tigers have played at home.
Jones, a former LSU standout player and the Tigers head coach for five years, was fired following the 2016-17 season and replaced by Wade.
Jones then served on the coaching staff of one of his former assistants, Eric Musselman, at Nevada for one season before taking over the Texas Southern program in 2018.
LSU (4-1) has had its last three games either postponed or canceled in accordance with Southeastern Conference and NCAA protocols on COVID-19 and contact tracing.
The lastest game to be canceled was Tuesday night’s matchup with VCU, the team Wade coached for two seasons before accepting the LSU job.
Wade also had to cancel a Dec. 12 game with South Florida in Atlanta and postponed a Dec. 19 matchup with North Texas in the PMAC.
He was able to replace the South Florida game with a Dec. 14 contest against Sam Houston, which LSU won 88-66.
The Texas Southern game will be the final tuneup for LSU dives into the SEC schedule against Texas A&M on Dec. 29 in the PMAC.