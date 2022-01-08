BR.lsutennesseebkb.010922 HS 1275.JPG

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) and LSU forward Darius Days (4) pressure Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) in the first half of an SEC matchup between the Tigers and the Volunteers, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU basketball team suffered a potentially-serious loss Saturday when starting point guard Xavier Pinson went down with what appeared to be a knee injury.

No. 21 LSU was on a fastbreak opportunity while holding on to a 71-63 lead over No. 18 when Pinson slipped on a wet spot on the court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

After the Tigers hung on for a 79-67 win, LSU coach Will Wade was hopeful that Pinson, who clutched at his right knee after dropping to the floor, escaped serious injury.

He said Pinson may have suffered a "knee sprain" but that he would be further evaluated on Sunday.

"It should be the best-case scenario for us because there doesn't appear to be any damage to the ACL or MCL," Wade said. "It appears to be a knee sprain.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

"We have to get it looked at (Sunday). Our scanning machine here only does so much. But it appears the best-case scenario will be a matter of days to a week with him, which would be fantastic."

A sellout crowd of more than 13,000 fans gasped as they watched Pinson fall and immediately grab for his knee.

The senior transfer from Missouri remained on the floor for a couple of minutes before he was helped to the LSU looker room by trainer Shawn Eddy and a team doctor.

Pinson had nine points, seven assists and three rebounds when he left the game.

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments