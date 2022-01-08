The LSU basketball team suffered a potentially-serious loss Saturday when starting point guard Xavier Pinson went down with what appeared to be a knee injury.
No. 21 LSU was on a fastbreak opportunity while holding on to a 71-63 lead over No. 18 when Pinson slipped on a wet spot on the court in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
After the Tigers hung on for a 79-67 win, LSU coach Will Wade was hopeful that Pinson, who clutched at his right knee after dropping to the floor, escaped serious injury.
He said Pinson may have suffered a "knee sprain" but that he would be further evaluated on Sunday.
"It should be the best-case scenario for us because there doesn't appear to be any damage to the ACL or MCL," Wade said. "It appears to be a knee sprain.
"We have to get it looked at (Sunday). Our scanning machine here only does so much. But it appears the best-case scenario will be a matter of days to a week with him, which would be fantastic."
A sellout crowd of more than 13,000 fans gasped as they watched Pinson fall and immediately grab for his knee.
The senior transfer from Missouri remained on the floor for a couple of minutes before he was helped to the LSU looker room by trainer Shawn Eddy and a team doctor.
Pinson had nine points, seven assists and three rebounds when he left the game.