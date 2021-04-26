Kim Mulkey's introductory press conference in her new role as LSU's women's basketball coach had a bit of everything, and of course that included food.

A day after the news broke that the Hall-of-Fame coach would be departing Baylor to return to her native Louisiana, she stood in front of a crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center ready to welcome her with cheers, laughter and applause.

Mulkey, a native of Tickfaw, repeatedly thanked those in attendance for bringing her back home, but not before shouting out her "Tangipahoa Parish people," pulling off her LSU mask and tossing it to the side "because I have a lot to say," and announcing that "first of all, Kramer [Robertson]'s mom has come home.

Everything about the way Kim Mulkey started her press conference today can explain why her coaching at #LSU just makes sense. pic.twitter.com/gpZU7Kh9Zy — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2021 ...

A few other things Louisiana elements stood out in Mulkey's speech. Scroll below for a handful of the top moments from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this afternoon.

Replay: Watch Kim Mulkey's introductory LSU press conference, complete with a mask throw Kim Mulkey has been hired, she has arrived in Baton Rouge, and at 5 p.m. LSU's new women's basketball coach will speak publicly for the first …

"I can't wait to have some Ponchatoula strawberries. I can't wait to have some crawfish.

Kim Mulkey: "You think I'm being funny, but it's just the God's truth: I miss my food from Louisiana." #LSU https://t.co/qSjSTHqJxl pic.twitter.com/ytoZE4CWsw — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2021 ...

"You think I'm being funny but it's the God's truth: I miss my food from Louisiana. I can now tell Boudreaux and Thibodaux jokes and people don't look at me like I've lost my mind. Thank you again for bringing me back home."

Mulkey thanked several of the members of the audience specifically, including legendary former LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, baseball coach Paul Mainieri and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

"D-D Breaux could sell ice to an Eskimo. Thank you D-D."

A two-minute Kim Mulkey clip that has just about everything:

- D-D Breaux

- Paul Mainieri

- John Bel Edwards

- Laughter

- Tears

- Amite

- Tickfaw

- A reference to Eskimos#LSU pic.twitter.com/tIjgYCvJtO — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2021 ...

Mulkey then looked to Mainieri with tears welling in her eyes, thanking him for what he did as coach for her son, former Tigers shortstop Kramer Robertson.

"You took a cocky little boy and made him a man. And to you I'm forever grateful."

Next, Mulkey returned to her deadpan humor to address Gov. Edwards.

"I'd like to talk about Gov. John Bel Edwards. John Bel is not as good looking as his daddy, Frank, was," Mulkey jokes before speaking about their shared roots in Tangipahoa Parish. "When you grow up, you don't forget where you come from ... because that parish made us who we were. This state made us who we were. I appreciate you being here. I appreciate what you mean to the state of Louisiana."

Mulkey said it in many ways, but the central theme of her introductory press conference was one of gratitude.

"Have I said lately? It's good to be back home," Mulkey said to applause from the crowd.

The theme of Kim Mulkey's intro presser: A person genuinely grateful to be LSU's coach.



"Have I said lately? It's good to be back home... I had many opportunities to leave [Baylor], and this is the only one that could get me to leave. Thank you again for bringing me back home." pic.twitter.com/4ioYGcnVIv — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2021 ...

"When I left North Louisiana, in Ruston 21 years ago, I took a job in Waco and I was on a mission -- my very first head coaching job. ... I had many opportunities to leave [Baylor], and this is the only one that could get me to leave. Thank you again for bringing me back home."

At one point during her press conference Mulkey as the current member of LSU's roster to stand, then pointed to the Final Four banners above their heads. What was missing? A banner that had the words "national champion."

"You see those banners behind you right there? Final Four, Final Four, Final Four, Final Four. Nowhere on there does it say 'national champion.' That's what I came here to do," Mulkey said. "You may be seated. I like them already."

Kim Mulkey: "And talking about national championships -- it doesn't happen overnight. Let me remind you rabid LSU fans that can be crazy and want coaches fired tomorrow, give it time. But I can assure you, that's what I came here to do." #LSU https://t.co/oMURFuyTYX pic.twitter.com/93EmpCHLut — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 27, 2021 ...

But Mulkey made sure to address the fans with an important message.

"And talking about national championships -- it doesn't happen overnight," Mulkey cautioned. "Let me remind you rabid LSU fans that can be crazy and want coaches fired tomorrow, give it time. But I can assure you, that's what I came here to do."

AS ED O SAYS: 'GEAUX TIGAHS'

LSU is no stranger than larger-than-life personalities leading its teams, and Mulkey channeled her inner Ed Orgeron to end her speech on Monday.

"Thank you for bringing me home. Thank you for trusting in my abilities," Mulkey said before dropping her voice several octaves for the next sentence.

Something tells me Kim Mulkey has been working on this Ed Orgeron "Geaux Tigers" impression for a while now. #LSU https://t.co/0qS24nikU5 pic.twitter.com/H3aSZ0e8fF — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2021 ...

"And as Coach O says, 'Geaux Tigahs.'"

If that last bit sounded well-practiced, that's because it was. She showed off the impression of LSU's champion football coach when they met on-campus earlier in the day.

"Coach O! How you doin' man??!"



"What's up Coach? Comment ca va? Welcome home."



Kim Mulkey breaks out an Ed Orgeron impression, Coach O breaks out some French.



A perfect first exchange. #LSU pic.twitter.com/FexJEYm7P1 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 26, 2021 ...

