LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and KJ Johnson were announced as All-SEC and All-Freshman performers after the Southeastern Conference championships on Saturday, the league office announced.
The All-SEC team is comprised of gymnasts with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and in the all-around competition in the first session and second sessions of the SEC championship. The All-Freshman team is comprised of freshmen gymnasts with the top score on each event in the first and second session.
Bryant finished second on beam with a 9.95 to match her career high.
Johnson was the top freshman on vault with a 9.90 on her 9.95 valued Yurchenko full.
Trinity Thomas of Florida is the Gymnast of the Year. Auburn's Derrian Gobourne and Missouri's Sienna Schreiber of Missouri were tabbed the event specialists of the year. Sunisa Lee of Auburn was named Freshman of the Year and Shannon Welker of Missouri was selected Coach of the Year.
Bryant, Johnson and the Tigers will begin NCAA postseason on March 31 at the Raleigh regional.