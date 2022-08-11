LSU junior defensive back Jordan Toles entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to The Advocate.
LSU Odyssey first reported the news Thursday.
Toles, a Baltimore native, was not seen at the last two practices. He switched from safety to cornerback this spring as LSU tried to create depth at the position.
Toles played in six of the first seven games last season. He recorded 12 tackles, including a career-high six against UCLA in the season opener. He appeared in eight games as a freshman during the 2020 season.
