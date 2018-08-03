What does any of the four potential LSU quarterbacks need to do to earn the job this offseason? Simple: "Everything."

“Any quarterback, here’s what he has to do: Everything. Show it on a daily basis," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said during a press conference on Friday. "Leadership, work in the classroom, to be able to run the offense, make the throws, do the right things that a quarterback does, and really be consistent every day. Stack good days together. Obviously all four of those guys is going to have an equal chance, and let’s see what happens.”

Entering his second full season as head coach, Orgeron has so far declined to give any indication as to who might land the job before a Sept. 2 date against Miami to begin the season.

Ohio State junior transfer Joe Burrow, junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse are all in the running for the job. Orgeron indicated the latter three were on even footing after the team's spring game, with Burrow joining the mix weeks later.

When asked whether the QB room had stepped up since Burrow's transfer, Orgeron didn't mince words.

“No question it has. I can see the difference in all four guys. Everyone has their own demeanor, everyone has their own way," Orgeron said. "Guys out there watching film more, some guys are being more vocal leaders … a lot of the guys have stepped up their workouts, they're in better condition, they all look good. And they’ve answered the bell just like we knew they would.”

Orgeron added that the final decision will be his to make, albeit with input from his staff.

