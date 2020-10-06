With the NCAA moving the start of the men’s college basketball season back two weeks to Nov. 25, coaches around the country have been scrambling to re-arrange schedules that were mostly finalized back in the spring and summer.
LSU coach Will Wade is no exception as he’s had to adjust the 31-game schedule allowed by the NCAA prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to a maximum of 27 games — 18 of which will be played against Southeastern Conference foes.
That caused big changes to his nonconference slate, most notably losing a game against Syracuse in the Gotham Classic in New York’s Madison Square Garden and having a Nov. 24 matchup with Louisiana Tech in Bossier City moved to Baton Rouge.
Instead of participating in the Gotham Classic, which would have allowed Syracuse and LSU to play three additional home games as part of the event, Wade is hoping to play three games in an off campus bubble-style, multi-team event to start the season.
“I’m disappointed because when you get to play a program of Syracuse’s caliber in Madison Square Garden, on that kind of stage on national TV, it’s a huge opportunity,” Wade said. “We scheduled that wanting to play a marquee game in a marquee venue. But with a lot of things in 2020, it just didn’t work out.”
The Louisiana Tech game is now set for Dec. 6 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, according to game contracts obtained by The Advocate.
The contract, which contains a now-standard COVID clause that allows either school to cancel with no penalty, includes a pro-rated payment schedule for Louisiana Tech.
If the PMAC has 100% capacity, the payout will be $70,000; it drops to $52,500 for 75% capacity and $42,000 for 60%. The lowest Tech will receive is $40,000 if the game is played.
Other nonconference games in the PMAC will be against VCU and likely Winthrop, and against a still-to-be determined opponent for the Big 12/SEC Challenge that will be played in late January.
In addition to the three games LSU could play off campus during Thanksgiving week, the Tigers are still set to face South Florida in the Hoopsgiving Classic on Dec. 12 in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Wade is also trying to set up another neutral-court game while his team is in Atlanta. That contest would likely be played Dec. 14.
The SEC announced last month that conference play will begin Dec. 29 and 30. Twenty dates will accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates for each team.
LSU, which begins practice on Oct. 14 along with all other NCAA Division I teams, will have a 42-day window in which to conduct no more than 30 workouts.