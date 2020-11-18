Game times for the LSU basketball team's games in the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska, next week were announced Wednesday night.
LSU coach Will Wade confirmed Monday that the Tigers would be playing San Francisco, Western Kentucky and Saint Louis in the seven-team event to start the season.
LSU will open the COVID-delayed 2020-21 campaign against San Francisco on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will face Western Kentucky on Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m.
Following a day off, the Tigers will wind up their stay in Lincoln on Nov. 28 with a 4 p.m. tipoff against Saint Louis.
The other teams in the event are host Nebraska, Nevada and Chadron State.
Golden Window Classic games will be available on a streaming service that will be announced soon by the tournament's organizer, ElevateHoops.com.
Fans will not be allowed in the games, which will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln and the Devaney Center on the Nebraska campus.