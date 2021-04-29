Terrace Marshall Jr. only played seven games for LSU in the 2020 season, but the Carolina Panthers saw enough from the explosive wide receiver to select him in the second round, No. 59 overall.

The Bossier City native became the second LSU player off the board in the 2021 NFL draft, and second wide receiver after Ja'Marr Chase was selected by the the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 overall.

The result marks the first time since 2018 LSU has had two wide receivers selected in the same draft (DJ Chark, No. 61; Russell Gage, No. 194), and the first time since 2014 that two LSU wide receivers were selected in the first two rounds (Odell Beckham Jr., No. 12; Jarvis Landry, No. 63).

Marshall was projected by some as a first-round possibility, but he had to wait until the tail-end of the second to hear his name called. It adds to the allotment of weapons headed to the NFC South, along with another SEC star in Florida's Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 overall selection the Atlanta Falcons.

The pick also reunites Marshall with Joe Brady, who left LSU to become the Panthers' offensive coordinator before the 2020 season.

Ja'Marr Chase becomes highest-drafted WR in LSU history; reunites with Joe Burrow on Bengals Of all the LSU wide receivers in history — from those who played in the Wing-T, the I-formation, the spread — no one ever reached the level of…

Marshall opted out for the Tigers' final three games of the season to prepare for the draft, but not before dominating to begin his new role as the Tigers' top pass-catcher. Marshall logged 21 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns over his first three games with quarterback Myles Brennan, who suffered a season-ending injury during Marshall's 11-catch, 235-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a loss to Missouri.

Marshall's production dipped in his next three games started by true freshman quarterback TJ Finley, but his Tigers career ended on a high note with 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Texas A&M. Marshall's performance against Missouri ranks as the 5th-most receiving yards in a game in LSU's history, and his 23 career touchdowns leaves him in a tie with Chase for the 4th-most all-time by an LSU receiver.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+6 Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall run blazing 40-yard dash times at LSU pro day There will be no official NFL scouting combine this season, so LSU football's pro day took on a bit more urgency for nine Tigers draft hopeful…

"Big, fast and talented," wrote NFL analyst Lance Zeirlein, comparing the wide receiver to Josh Doctson of the New York Jets. "Marshall has the ingredients to become a solid starter in the league but has some questions to answer."

With an extra month off to prepare for LSU's pro day, Marshall didn't disappoint with eye-popping speed that might have played a role in building his draft stock. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver registered a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds -- the same as Chase -- along with a vertical jump of 39 inches, a broad jump of 10-feet, 5 inches and 19 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

"He looks much more comfortable outside than he does in the slot, and he's a more reliable ball-catcher when he's working the second and third levels. He's a natural ball-tracker with a second gear and the catch radius to go get it, and his size gives him an advantage on 50-50 balls," continued Zierlein. "For all of his talent, Marshall seemed disinterested at times in 2020 and wasn't always committed to finishing his routes or running them with consistent intensity. There are traits and talent at his disposal, but the difference between becoming a WR2 and a WR3/4 could be determined by how hard he's willing to work at his craft."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LSU PLAYER TRACKER IN 2021 NFL DRAFT