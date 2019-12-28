ATLANTA — Some people call New Orleans "The Big Easy." That may as well be the nickname of LSU's 63-28 Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma — perhaps the biggest, easiest blowout in the history of the College Football Playoff, the semifinal win that sent the Tigers back to south Louisiana for its first national championship game since 2011.
That one was also played in New Orleans. The loss to Alabama in that title match is mostly remembered for LSU's inability to cross midfield.
This LSU offense should be able to manage.
The No. 1 Tigers (14-0) scored with ease against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-2), scoring touchdowns on seven consecutive drives, piling up points and records that might get recited one day in the College Football Hall of Fame in the museum down the street from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
One record was acknowledged in the moment: the stadium's circular jumbotron pictured LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the sidelines, along with the words "Peach Bowl record — 7 touchdown passes in a game."
Burrow pointed upward in a salute.
It was still the second quarter.
No, that was no typo. No, this isn't some story about a video game simulation. Burrow became the eighth player in Southeastern Conference history to throw that many touchdowns in a game, and it took him only half of one to do so.
Tight end Thaddeus Moss said Burrow told the team at breakfast Saturday morning he was going for 70 points.
"We got 63," said Moss, who finished the game with four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow finished 29-of-39 passing for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, and his 5,208 total yards passing this season makes him the first LSU player to push over 5,000.
There were the easy throws: a three-play, three-pass touchdown drive where Burrow threw a 19-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson for the game's first score; the 62-yard wide open toss in the seam to Moss, who rumbled through a defender to set LSU ahead 49-14 just before halftime.
Then there were the hard ones: an 8-yard, first-quarter touchdown Burrow needled to Terrace Marshall, who was draped by Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown; the 48-yard deep pass that Burrow pocketed into the hands of Jefferson, who caught the ball while covered to go up 28-7 at the start of the second quarter.
Even when LSU set itself back with problems and penalties, it was able to easily overcome them.
Burrow was peddling back toward his own end zone on a third down, with several Sooners defenders giving chase, when the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior hurled a downfield pass before running out of bounds.
The ball somehow found Marshall for a 24-yard first down catch to the LSU 46.
It was almost identical to the throw Burrow made trailing into the same end zone three weeks ago against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, when Burrow completed a 71-yard pass to Jefferson in a play that may have clinched the quarterback the Heisman Trophy.
Saturday's throw produced the touchdown drive that put LSU ahead 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, a multi-score lead that the Tigers never relented.
All week, the Peach Bowl was billed as the semifinal between two of the nation's top offenses.
LSU outgained Oklahoma 497-160 in total offense in the first half, when the Tigers led 49-7.
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger coached through tragedy. His daughter-in-law, New Orleans-based sports reporter Carley McCord, was one of five victims in a Lafayette plane crash Saturday.
The news shocked LSU coach Ed Orgeron when a staffer told him in a coaches meeting around 12:30 p.m., and he said he told Ensminger shortly afterward.
"When you have great people around you," Orgeron said. "It makes it better."
Burrow won the Heisman Trophy by the largest margin in the award's history The runner-up was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the gap was evident throughout the game.
Oklahoma recorded negative yardage on its first two drives. The Sooners managed just six plays in those drives and had negative 7 yards.
LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson sacked Hurts on the first play of the game, which eventually forced a punt, and Hurts threw two consecutive incompletions on a second drive that produced another punt.
Hurts finished the game 15-of-31 passing for 217 yards, and he had some success running the ball, finishing the game with 14 carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, one play after Hurts completed a 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb was marginally contained. The All-American wide receiver finished the game with four catches for 119 yards.
Oklahoma attempted to use him creatively. When LSU led 28-7 in the second quarter, the Sooners ran an inside screen to Lamb, who flipped the ball back to Hurts to pass. Hurts had an open receiver down the sideline, but his lobbed throw was intercepted at the LSU 45 by safety Kary Vincent.
The Sooners scored three touchdowns in an uneventful second half, and LSU backup quarterback Myles Brennan replaced Burrow with 9:39 left in the game.
Brennan led a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by freshman running back John Emery to set the game's final score.
LSU is headed back to south Louisiana with one of the 2019 season's most dominant victories on both offense and defense, an earlier critique of the Tigers.
"Guess we're a complete team now," center Lloyd Cushenberry said.