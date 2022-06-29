Patrick Reed.
Complicated. Disliked. Talented. Villain. Green jacket holder. Accused cheater. Match play savant – the self-styled “Captain America.” Estranged son. Played for his country whenever he was asked in the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup, the 2016 Olympics. Once a prime example of the way the PGA Tour’s meritocracy works, driving from Monday qualifier to Monday qualifier with his wife caddying for him to major champion.
Now he can be summed up in one word: mercenary.
When Reed takes his first swing Thursday out Portland, Oregon, in act two of LIV Golf’s inaugural tour — the “54 tour” as Nick Faldo has derisively (delightfully?) called it — he will be officially banned from the PGA Tour.
Not that Reed seems to care. He has a bank account full of Saudi blood money and went full Judas on the tour, ripping his former workplace a new one in a pre-tournament news conference with the other new LIV Golf sell outs — the scarcely known Pat Perez and Mr. Moody, Brooks Koepka.
You remember Brooks, don’t you? The guy who used to win/contend for major championships every time until his body fell apart. The guy who accused Reed of “building sand castles” when he grounded his club in a hazard in the 2019 Hero World Challenge.
That incident was just one of many that have soured the public on Reed, that made the polite applause he got when he won the 2018 Masters look like someone pressed the mute button compared to the earth-rocking ovation Tiger Woods got for winning in Augusta a year later.
Tiger has had his transgressions, too, off the course, and in his younger days he could like Koepka be a sullen bugger at times. But there was always something inherently likeable about Woods that kept fans coming back for more. His broad appeal was undeniable. There was always something about Reed that made fans turn their backs on him no matter how many Ryder and Presidents cups he helped the U.S. win.
All that may be over now. For a couple of reasons. For one, Reed’s world ranking is sinking like a stone — down to 38th from seventh shortly after the 2021 Masters — and you don’t get ranking points for the “54 tour” (yet). Then there is 2023 Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson saying at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic this week that players who aren’t earning points with the PGA of America via the PGA Tour aren’t likely to play.
So, turn in your mask and shield, Captain America. At least you’re a member of that goofy golf “4 Aces” team with Dustin Johnson, Perez and Talor Gooch, that artificial team within the “54 tour” exhibitions designed to make us all think this is cutting edge. Reed said recently he was looking forward to the team play like it was in college.
In college, where his teammates at Georgia and Augusta State hated him.
Reed professed his love for the truncated LIV Golf eight-tournament schedule compared to the PGA Tour’s exhaustive one, the one on which he averaged more than 30 tournaments a year.
"We actually have an off-season where not only can we get healthy, work on our bodies, but we're basically allowing ourselves throughout the year to, you know, try to peak at the right times is when you're playing rather than feeling like you have to play every single week,” Reed said in Portland. “And on top of it, just the quality of life for us as players now, you know, having less events, being able to spend more time at home with the family.”
Yeah, it sounds really awful. Especially the $37 million in winnings Reed earned over the past 11 years.
I do actually get it in part. Travel can be a grind no matter how much money you make. And say what you want about Reed, but he has always seemed devoted to his wife and children. His family of origin, not so much, though whether that’s his fault or his parents, the truth likely likes somewhere in the middle.
But no one is crying a river for professional golfers and how hard they work playing a game. Try working a 2-3 week shift on an oil rig, Patrick. When you’re home with the family next week in Houston, mosey down to Baytown and work a graveyard shift at an oil refinery. Get up tomorrow morning and be one of the drivers who delivers this newspaper than someone who drives a golf ball.
We’ll see Reed in the British Open in two weeks. Will we see him at the Masters next April? Augusta National has yet to weigh in on what to do with him and DJ and the other green-jacketed “54 tour” mercenaries.
If they don’t let Dustin Johnson play, there will be some sad faces among the Masters patrons.
If they don’t let Reed play, there may actually be a few smiles.