With left guard Ed Ingram and right guard Chasen Hines out Saturday night, freshman Garrett Dellinger and sophomore Marlon Martinez started against No. 25 Arkansas.
Dellinger filled in at left guard. Martinez played right guard, a position he may occupy for multiple games because Hines is out for the year. They had appeared in every game this season, starting a combined three times.
As injuries have gutted parts of the roster, LSU faced Arkansas without 14 players who have started multiple games this season.
Backup offensive lineman Charles Turner wore a sling on his right arm. Freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith wore a boot on his right foot.
Players out against Arkansas:
DL Maason Smith, Fr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
LB Josh White, So.
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
DE Zavier Carter, Fr.
S Jordan Toles, So.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
DB Major Burns, So.
LB Antoine Sampah, So.
S Messiah Farinas, Fr.
LB Phillip Webb, Fr.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
TE Jake Chaisson, Fr.
LB Matt Jayne, FR.
LB Sloan Wright, Fr.
LB Nate Harris, Fr.
DE Jarrell Cherry, Jr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Ed Ingram, Sr.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR LJ Gilyot, So.
TE Caleb Bonine, Fr.
Players known to be out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Andre Anthony, running back John Emery Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive end Ali Gaye, offensive guard Chasen Hines, linebacker Jared Small, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and defensive lineman Joseph Evans.