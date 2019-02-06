lsualabamafootball2338.110418 bf
LSU coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, meet at midfield after LSU's game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Saturday Nov. 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama won 29-0. Could they meet again in the College Football Playoff?

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU was unable to flip one of the top unsigned players on national signing day Wednesday as four-star SDE Byron Young stayed loyal to his Alabama commitment and signed with the Crimson Tide.

Young committed to Alabama on July 4 but visited Baton Rouge the weekend before national signing day.

He is ranked as the No. 77 player in the 2019 class, the eighth-best DT prospect and the sixth-best prospect from Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

He held 11 offers, including in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

