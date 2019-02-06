LSU was unable to flip one of the top unsigned players on national signing day Wednesday as four-star SDE Byron Young stayed loyal to his Alabama commitment and signed with the Crimson Tide.
Young committed to Alabama on July 4 but visited Baton Rouge the weekend before national signing day.
He is ranked as the No. 77 player in the 2019 class, the eighth-best DT prospect and the sixth-best prospect from Mississippi, according to 247Sports.
He held 11 offers, including in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss.