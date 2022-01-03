With 45 scholarship players available and some of its best players opted out, it's hard to tell what LSU may look like against Kansas State.

The Wildcats have had a roller coaster season, kicking off conference play with a three-game losing streak, including narrow losses to the now-ranked No. 9 Oklahoma State, No. 16 Oklahoma, followed by a four-game winning streak before ending the season with losses to Big 12 Champion, Baylor, and a 5-7 Texas.

Kansas State was in the 2016 Texas Bowl, defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 33-28 in 2016 and it will only be the second time the teams have ever met. The Wildcats will have its stars in tow, so it's no surprise the Tigers are the underdog in the matchup.

1. Stopping Deuce Vaughn

Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn finished the regular season with 1,246 rushing yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. The 5-foot-6, Round Rock, Texas-native received first-team All-American honors as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press, as he also collected 471 yards receiving. Against Oklahoma, Vaughn racked up 104 yards receiving and 51 yards on the ground. His biggest game was against Kansas, where he put together 162 yards on the ground and 70 yards receiving.

2. Win the turnover margin

Sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is No. 1 in the nation in forced fumbles (6) and was No. 2 in the Big 12 in sacks (11) and No. 6 in tackles for loss (15). Kansas State is winning the turnover differential, gaining three more than its lost throughout the season, while LSU has lost one more than its gained. LSU will be without its major playmakers on defense, like Damone Clark, who forced a team-high of two fumbles. Junior safety Jay Ward leads the team with two interceptions, while sophomore defensive lineman Jacqueline Roy leads in fumble recoveries with two.

3. Find consistency on offense

Whether that's on the ground or in the air, the Tigers' offense is the biggest question mark going into this game. Quarterback Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M, while freshman Garrett Nussmeier's eligibility remains in question. Senior Jontre Kirklin has taken snaps at quarterback during practice, but no one has been officially named. Regardless, the Tigers have freshman running back Corey Kiner and sophomore running back Josh Williams in the backfield, who have both seen snaps this season and have the opportunity to take over without junior Tyrion Davis-Price. The receivers, while young, have also had spotty success this season, and they're anchored by a veteran in junior Jaray Jenkins, whose three touchdown catches against Florida guided the Tigers to victory.

4. Conjure up the Bowl Magic

Bowl season is what you make of it, and teams have surprised us across the board. The Tigers have a lot of prove after a tumultuous season including the firing of their head coach and a plague of injuries. As the final game of Bowl Season, they have a chance to put on a show in primetime.