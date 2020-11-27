LSU trounced Texas A&M 50-7 last season in its march to the national title.
But this week as the Tigers prepared to visit the fifth-ranked Aggies, it wasn’t that game that they were thinking about, but rather what happened in their last trip to College Station.
The question put to Ed Orgeron started with a preamble:
That game was a 74-72 victory by Texas A&M (5-1) in seven overtimes that’s the Aggies’ only win over the Tigers (3-3) in the eight games since they joined the SEC in 2012. That epic contest tied the FBS record for most overtimes and set the mark for most combined points scored in an FBS game.
The game featured LSU coach Ed Orgeron getting doused prematurely with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But that play was reviewed and it was ruled that Kellen Mond’s knee was down before the throw, and he threw a TD pass on the last play of regulation to force overtime.
The Aggies won it when Mond threw a 2-point conversion throw in the seventh overtime after Joe Burrow’s 2-point conversion throw failed after LSU’s TD.
A reporter asked Orgeron about his team returning to College Station for the first time since that 2018 contest, which Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dubbed the “craziest game ever.”
“You didn’t have to remind me,” Orgeron said.
When pressed, Orgeron admitted that has was taken back to that night when he was preparing for this year’s game.
“When I saw the film and I saw the stadium, some thoughts came by,” he said. “But ... it’s my job to be able to prevent problems this week, have a great practice and not allow those things to happen that happened to us last time. And we’re going to have to go and play our best game.”
Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station.
THE GAME
WHO: LSU (3-3) at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1)
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas
After a win last weekend, LSU plays its highest-ranked opponent yet this season, facing No. 5 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.
HOW TO WATCH LIVE
TV: ESPN
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: ESPN. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Click here to learn more.
Look closely for these three Texas A&M players when LSU faces the Aggies at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Kyle Field.
KEY STORYLINES
- Starting WR Racey McMath not expected to play against Texas A&M after injury, Ed Orgeron says
- Looks like Derek Stingley 'is going to be fine' against Texas A&M, Ed Orgeron says of star LSU corner
- Rabalais: LSU-Texas A&M has grown into a bitter rivalry ... and that's a good thing
- LSU vs. Texas A&M: Our staff make its picks for the game. Is anyone taking the Tigers?
- How does LSU upset Texas A&M? Keys include handling crowd noise and third downs
- These are the 3 best Texas A&M players to watch when LSU faces the Aggies
- Why an LSU d-line that dominated Arkansas will need to do the same against Texas A&M
- How LSU's secondary has learned to stop those pesky rub routes and pick plays
- LSU vs. Texas A&M four numbers to know: Defense was up to the task on third down at Arkansas
- Five memorable games: LSU-Texas A&M doesn't lack for memorable (or controversial) moments
- Jaray Jenkins 'ain't looking back' after finally emerging within LSU's offense
- Tales of LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg, the oldest player in college football
It's been two years since Texas A&M beat LSU in the thrilling, controversy-ridden, seven-overtime, 146-point, oh-hell-when-will-this-end? …
FULL COVERAGE
-- Visit theadvocate.com/lsu.
-- Sign up for the daily LSU Daily News e-mail newsletter.
-- Become a digital subscriber
Four key facts to know as LSU takes on Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station …
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see feed below? Click here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Now through six games, Jaray Jenkins ranks third on LSU's team with 16 receptions for 277 yards.
Zach Von Rosenberg is the oldest player in college football, making him the source of many jokes around the LSU football program, and he’s also one of the best punters in the country this season. These are 30 stories explaining Von Rosenberg, one for every year of his life.