LSU trounced Texas A&M 50-7 last season in its march to the national title.

But this week as the Tigers prepared to visit the fifth-ranked Aggies, it wasn’t that game that they were thinking about, but rather what happened in their last trip to College Station.

That game was a 74-72 victory by Texas A&M (5-1) in seven overtimes that’s the Aggies’ only win over the Tigers (3-3) in the eight games since they joined the SEC in 2012. That epic contest tied the FBS record for most overtimes and set the mark for most combined points scored in an FBS game.

The game featured LSU coach Ed Orgeron getting doused prematurely with Gatorade after the Tigers appeared to have a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. But that play was reviewed and it was ruled that Kellen Mond’s knee was down before the throw, and he threw a TD pass on the last play of regulation to force overtime.

The Aggies won it when Mond threw a 2-point conversion throw in the seventh overtime after Joe Burrow’s 2-point conversion throw failed after LSU’s TD.

A reporter asked Orgeron about his team returning to College Station for the first time since that 2018 contest, which Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher dubbed the “craziest game ever.”

“You didn’t have to remind me,” Orgeron said.

When pressed, Orgeron admitted that has was taken back to that night when he was preparing for this year’s game.

“When I saw the film and I saw the stadium, some thoughts came by,” he said. “But ... it’s my job to be able to prevent problems this week, have a great practice and not allow those things to happen that happened to us last time. And we’re going to have to go and play our best game.”

Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU (3-3) at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1)

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas

How does LSU upset Texas A&M? Keys include handling crowd noise and third downs After a win last weekend, LSU plays its highest-ranked opponent yet this season, facing No. 5 Texas A&M at Kyle Field. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: ESPN. You can also watch the game live on fuboTV. Click here to learn more.

These are the 3 best Texas A&M players to watch when LSU faces the Aggies Look closely for these three Texas A&M players when LSU faces the Aggies at 6 p.m. Saturday inside Kyle Field.

KEY STORYLINES

FULL COVERAGE

-- Visit theadvocate.com/lsu.

-- Sign up for the daily LSU Daily News e-mail newsletter.

-- Become a digital subscriber

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see feed below? Click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.