When LSU began preseason camp Saturday afternoon, Ohio State graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow started from the bottom.

Coach Ed Orgeron said junior Justin McMillan played with the starters, followed by sophomore Myles Brennan on the second team, freshman Lowell Narcisse third and Burrow fourth.

Orgeron said offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will flip the ordering of the four quarterbacks as the days go on.

During the 25-minute time period open to media, the quarterbacks rotated between various 7-on-7 drills, and Burrow completed his first attempt at a deep pass.

"Joe looks steady out there," Orgeron said. "I was very pleased to watch him; it was the first time I've seen him."

Orgeron added that he thought Brennan "probably had his best day since we've been having this competition," that McMillan "made some tough plays with his feet," and "Lowell threw the ball better today."

Praise for Vincent

Orgeron offered unsolicited praise for sophomore cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., who is among four other players in competition for the spot opposite Greedy Williams.

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Vincent, who made three starts at nickel last season, impressed Orgeron with his speed, blocking a field goal during rush drills.

"Good coverage, (good) break on the ball," Orgeron said. "He came up and made a couple of good tackles. Showed us some physicality, understanding of the defense. Making calls out there, communicating. That's the one thing: We challenged the defense last night (at) being leaders out there. He was doing it."

It was also Orgeron's first look at Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander, whom Orgeron said Wednesday could compete for the corner and nickel positions.

"It's good to have Terrence out there," said Orgeron, who said Alexander played corner and nickel during practice. "He's making checks, moving around, not making mistakes his first time in."

Brossette begins with first team

Senior running back Nick Brossette took the first snaps during individual drills.

Brossette is the most experienced tailback on the team, with 306 career rushing yards in three seasons.

Sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire took the second-team snaps, followed by freshmen Tae Provens and Chris Curry, whom Orgeron compared Wednesday to Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

18 again

Senior tight end Foster Moreau was awarded the team's No. 18 jersey during a team meeting Friday, and Orgeron said Moreau was shocked when he got it.

Orgeron recalled how LSU didn't offer Moreau a scholarship until the night before signing day in 2015.

"He came in, and he is a leader," Orgeron said.

Orgeron said "it was was hard to give just one" and that junior linebacker Devin White, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence and senior guard Garrett Brumfield were also in the mix.

"There's a lot of guys that could have gotten that jersey," he said.

Lewis 'dominant'

A day after starting guard Ed Ingram was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, Orgeron said Ingram's replacement, junior Damien Lewis, was impressive.

"He was dominant out there," Orgeron said.

The 6-3, 326-pound Lewis transferred from Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Orgeron said Friday that he may have won the starting job anyway.

"You know it was kind of tough with the situation. I don't think nobody was happy that they moved up," Orgeron said. "That's not how he wanted to end up being the right guard, but it happened that way and he has to develop."

True freshman Chasen Hines flipped from defensive line to backup guard Friday, and Orgeron said it "was a good move, and he's going to need some work."

Hines grew up in Marshall, Texas, where he was rated the No. 6 guard nationally by 247Sports. He switched to defense when he committed to LSU.

Roll call

Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was the only player missing. He introduced his father, Randy Moss, in Saturday night's Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Getting work

Freshman tackle Cameron Wire worked in individual drills just one day after Orgeron said the former East Ascension standout wouldn’t be ready for practice because he was dealing with an injury from last season.

But the 6-7, 294-pound Wire worked in one-on-one blocking drills with his new offensive line mates during the portion of practice open to media. Orgeron said Wire did everything even though they weren’t in full pads.

“Cameron wasn’t going to practice; he wasn’t ready,” Orgeron said. “He told (trainer) Jack (Marucci) he was ready to go, so we tried him a little bit. He’s very athletic. … Today, he showed out a little bit.”

Wire suffered two knee injuries during his senior season at EA.

The first, a sprained MCL, forced him to miss the first four games. He later played in four games but suffered a torn meniscus that required season-ending surgery.

For kicks

Cole Tracy, a graduate transfer kicker from Assumption College, was 5 for 5 on field-goal attempts in Saturday's practice, Orgeron said, with a long of 42 yards.

LSU was 16 of 27 (59.25 percent) on field goals in 2017.

Orgeron said he was also impressed with freshman Avery Atkins, who had several touchbacks on kickoffs.

Advocate sportswriters Sheldon Mickles and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.