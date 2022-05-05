Taylor Pleasants sat in the shade of Tiger Park’s scoreboard on Wednesday, searching for a reprieve from a hot May afternoon.
The All-American shortstop was asked how she broke out of an early season hitting slump. She leaned forward, elbows on her knees, and began to discuss her mechanics at the plate before trailing off.
Pleasants can recall the smallest details of her at-bats with ease, and she won’t hesitate to distill neither her mechanics at the plate, nor her adjustments from week to week. Instead, she takes this opportunity to discuss a different area of her growth: her approach to leadership.
“I feel like this year, it’s really turned to be more with my teammates,” she said, “so whatever needs to get done, trying to do it for them, not for myself, my own accolades or anything, just doing whatever the team needs.”
Temperatures are heating up, which means that postseason softball is right around the corner. Pleasants’ bat is also hot: She’s slugged five of her 12 home runs on the year in the last two weeks, catching fire just in time for LSU (32-19, 11-10 Southeastern Conference) to wrap its regular season against Mississippi State (31-12, 9-12 SEC) and move on to the SEC tournament next week.
Pleasants’ .329 batting average and .438 on-base percentage are both up from her All-American 2021 campaign, and she’s on pace to surpass her 2021 totals in hits, home runs and RBIs.
In her first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Pleasants was one of the Tigers’ best hitters. Now, in year three, the star slugger is leading her team both at the plate and in the clubhouse.
“This year has been a lot more of a vocal role,” she said. “I feel like I’ve created that spot for myself.”
Pleasants first learned how to be a leader from her time with USA Softball, when she played for the Junior Women’s World Cup gold medal-winning team and the bronze medalists at the 2019 International Cup.
Those teams were a grouping of the best of the best softball players in the country. Each player was an alpha where she came from, Pleasants said, and each had her own strengths and weaknesses. Each one brought a unique approach to leadership.
“I learned how to just find myself and be that person,” she said. “And not trying to be everyone at once. I’m not the best vocal leader. We have other people for that.”
But Pleasants spoke up for the first time this season in the team’s first meeting of the year, held at the Mike Moore Performance Center behind the Tiger Park right field fence. The players booted the coaches out of the room and met among only themselves. Georgia Clark stood before the group with Pleasants, whose palms sweated and heart thumped.
She was nervous, but she got her message across.
“After that, I saw how people responded to it,” Pleasants said, “so then it made me more confident in going to have those little conversations.”
Pleasants is not the strongest, loudest presence on the team. That’s Georgia Clark. And she’s not the most experienced, wisest voice. That’s Shelbi Sunseri.
Instead, Pleasants excels at one-on-one conversations — at pulling younger teammates aside and drawing on her experience to help them overcome the inherent failures of softball. One of them is Sydney Peterson, the freshman second baseman.
Peterson committed four errors in a three-week stretch from March 19 to April 3. Pleasants sat her down not long after.
“I know what it feels like to be a freshman starting, having to feel like you have to play perfect all the time,” Pleasants said. “Obviously we all know she’s really good at defense, so having the couple errors here and there, it really got to her a little bit.”
Pleasants told Peterson about her own freshman year, when she had “quite a few errors,” she said with a grimace. Six, to be exact, before the coronavirus cut the season short.
The advice helped Peterson, who followed the error-plagued three-week stretch with another three weeks of clean sheets, without a single error.
“Just using the moments that I’m given to make an impact on people,” Pleasants said.