LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) celebrates with, from left, LSU center fielder Ciara Briggs (88), LSU third baseman Danieca Coffey (13) and LSU designated player Georgia Clark (25) after hitting a three run home run against McNeese, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La. Briggs and Coffey also scored on Pleasants' hit.