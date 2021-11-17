It looks like the pool for LSU's head coaching search will lose one candidate.
Michigan State is preparing a 10-year $95 million extension for head coach Mel Tucker, one that will make him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Tucker's new contract will also make him the second-highest paid coach in college football to Nick Saban, a position previously held by Ed Orgeron before his separation agreement.
As a former defensive backs coach under Saban at LSU in 2000, Tucker was first reported as a candidate for the LSU head coaching job on Oct. 16 by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, which prompted Michigan State to rework his deal. His current compensation of $5.632 million was fourth among Big Ten coaches and No. 13 nationally.
Michigan State bought out Tucker's contract at the University of Colorado in February 2020, signing him to a six-year, $33-million contract.