With 13 players chosen in the NFL draft, LSU has set a new Southeastern Conference record for the most players selected in one draft.
LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson was the 13th player chosen, selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round, No. 185 overall.
Alabama previously set the record in 2018, when 12 players from the Crimson Tide were selected.
"We knew that we wanted to break the record," said defensive end Rashard Lawrence, picked in the fourth round, No. 131 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. "We had talent. We had some guys that were snuffs at combine invites, in my opinion. So, we want to see all those guys come off the board."
The 2020 NFL draft has already been historic for the Tigers, which produced a draft class that helped the program win its fourth national championship in school history.
LSU set an SEC record with 10 players drafted within the first three rounds, a number that also tied the overall record for most picks from one school through three rounds.
Joe Burrow, LSU's Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, joining Billy Cannon (Houston Oilers, 1960) and JaMarcus Russell (Oakland Raiders, 2007) as the third Tiger selected with the league's top picks.
"I think what we did was special as a team," Lawrence said. "You got a lot of great football players from LSU year in and year out, and this year, was pretty spectacular."
LSU coach Ed Orgeron didn't draft records in very high esteem earlier this week, saying "that and 50 cents gets you a cup of coffee tomorrow."
But he acknowledged that such records could have an impact on the perception of LSU's program.
“It means development," Orgeron said. "It means recruiting great character kids. It means a lot in recruiting. The reason you come to school at LSU is ‘cause you want to win the national championship, you want to graduate and you want to get drafted."
"And now, it’s not like we’re presenting a plan to the parents," he added. "This is what we’re going to do. This is the results that are going to happen if we put in the right amount of work. I think it adds validity to your program. I think it enables you to recruit across the country. Obviously, we’re a national brand right now. We want to stay in the state of Louisiana with our great players, and we want to continue to win championships.”
LSU picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.
First round
1. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
20. EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars
22. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
28.LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
32. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Second round
44. S Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns
61. CB Kristian Fulton, Tennessee Titans
Third round
69. OG Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks
83. C Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver Broncos
97. LB Jacob Phillips, Cleveland Browns
Fourth round
108. OT Saahdiq Charles, Washington Redskins
131. DE Rashard Lawrence, Arizona Cardinals
Sixth round
185. LS Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins