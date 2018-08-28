Starting LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg was awarded a scholarship Tuesday afternoon along with three other walk-on players, the athletic department announced.
The players receiving the scholarships included senior wide receiver Tiger Scheyd, senior fullback Trey Gallman and senior offensive lineman Turner Simmers.
“We are very proud of all of our walk-ons,” Orgeron said in a statement. “The work that they do every day is very important to our program. I wish I could give a scholarship to every walk-on that is a part of our team. It is a very proud moment for our team when we get to reward their teammates for the hard work that they put in to play for the Tigers.”
Von Rosenberg, the team's oldest player at 27, enrolled at LSU after spending six seasons as a pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system. In 2017, he was named to the Freshman All-SEC team after averaging 43 yards per punt.
Gallman backs up sophomore Tory Carter at fullback, and Simmers is listed as the third team right guard. Scheyd, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound Florida native, is not listed on the depth chart.