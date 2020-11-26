SEC Power Rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the Southeastern Conference came up big with three of the top six teams in the running to be among the four teams that will get to vie for the national title. It was no surprise that Alabama was No. 1 and it wasn't totally unexpected that Texas A&M and Florida would come in at Nos. 5 and 6, considering they've been in those spots in the AP poll the past couple of weeks. So, with the initial rankings serving as a base line, all three teams are favored on Saturday to keep the top spot — in Alabama's case — and move up a notch or two; pending the outcome of No. 2 Notre Dame's big game with North Carolina and what No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State do as well. Alabama, even without Nick Saban, is favored to cruise in the Iron Bowl against No. 22 Auburn, while Texas A&M and Florida host LSU and Kentucky, respectively. In addition to the Iron Bowl and the annual grudge match between Texas A&M and LSU, the Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is worth watching as well.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 7-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 24
STORYLINE: It wasn't a shock when Alabama was revealed as the No. 1 team in the first CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but it was Wednesday when Nick Saban tested positive for COVID and will not coach in the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Will it make a difference for the Tide, which is a huge favorite? Probably not.
2. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 5-1
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 14
STORYLINE: Texas A&M was rolling after getting pounded by Alabama, but then came two postponements that put everything on hold. Returning against an LSU defense that has had its share of struggles should help, of course, but the game with the Tigers could still be a tough one considering how intense the rivalry has become.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 6-1
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 23½
STORYLINE: Florida has shaken off that 41-38 loss at Texas A&M in Week 3 in a huge way. Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask has directed Dan Mullen's offense to near-perfection since, piling up points at a furious rate. The Gators have scored 186 points in their past four games and show no signs of letting up.
4. GEORGIA
RECORD: 5-2
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 21½
STORYLINE: In the wake of setbacks against No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida, Georgia was eyeing an easy time against Mississippi State last week. It didn't happen and Georgia had to scratch and claw to survive 31-24. The good news is the Bulldogs found a quarterback in transfer JT Daniels, who had the offense moving against State.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 5-2
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 24
STORYLINE: Auburn is the team that has been most difficult to figure out this season. It seems like the Tigers can win or lose in any given week with a bad loss to South Carolina and a 21-point setback against Georgia. They got away with one against Arkansas, but they know they can't afford to play poorly in the Iron Bowl.
6. MISSOURI
RECORD: 3-3
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 14½
STORYLINE: After being ineligible for a bowl game last season, Missouri is making a push to be rewarded with a desired holiday destination. Since a wobbly 0-2 start, the Tigers have won three of four and have just one big hurdle left in Georgia. Besides Georgia and Vandy, they also play Arkansas and Mississippi State.
7. LSU
RECORD: 3-3
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 14
STORYLINE: For the third time this season, LSU won a game that it desperately needed when it went to Arkansas and pulled out a narrow victory. But playing a third road game in a row is difficult, even if the Tigers did have two weeks off after a loss to Auburn on Oct. 31. Like the Auburn game, Texas A&M won't be a bargain.
8. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 3-5
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: After losing three of its past four games, Arkansas is happy to get a break after a tough week that culminated with a poor offensive effort in a three-point loss to LSU last Saturday. The Razorbacks were hit hard by COVID issues — particularly on defense — so a chance to get healthy again is the priority this week.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-4
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 9½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss has a chance to extinguish the nightmare that was the Egg Bowl one year ago tonight when an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and missed extra point cost it a chance at overtime and coach Matt Luke his job. Lane Kiffin's offense is back on track with more than 50 points in its past two outings.
10. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 3-5
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: at Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 23½
STORYLINE: You have to feel for Kentucky. Just when the Wildcats thought they had turned the corner and ended a two-game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt, they took a 63-3 walloping from No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. After licking their wounds, they get No. 6 Florida in The Swamp. At least basketball season has arrived.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-6
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Georgia by 21½
STORYLINE: South Carolina dropped its fourth game in a row last Saturday, but at least the Gamecocks were more competitive. South Carolina allowed just 17 points after giving up 159 in its previous three games and lost by a touchdown against Missouri. But it doesn't get any easier this week for interim coach Mike Bobo.
12. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-5
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 9½
STORYLINE: Give credit where credit is due here. Playing with a depleted roster, Mississippi State, two weeks after slipping by Vanderbilt in a one-score game, gave Georgia all it could handle in a dog fight between the hedges. Even though State came out on the short end, Mike Leach's offense looked like it's supposed to look like.
13. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-5
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, ppd.
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: With five consecutive losses under its belt, Tennessee thought it was getting a break this week when it was supposed to play winless Vanderbilt. But that was before the SEC office reshuffled the schedule and sent Vanderbilt to play Missouri, leaving the Vols to wait another week to try and end the losing streak.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-7
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 14½
STORYLINE: Poor Vanderbilt can't get a break. Winless through seven games, it was supposed to face Tennessee this week before a schedule change on Monday sent the Commodores to Missouri. The good news? They've lost three road games by a total of 15 points, showing that they're more competitive away from Nashville.