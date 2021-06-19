LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has interviewed Mike Bianco and Cliff Godwin in his search for the school’s next baseball coach, but the process is expected to stretch into next week and possibly further as LSU evaluates candidates coaching at the College World Series, sources told The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Bianco and Godwin, the coaches at Ole Miss and East Carolina, respectively, had been on LSU’s list since the search began to replace retired coach Paul Mainieri, sources said. Woodward interviewed them Thursday, sources said, after their teams’ seasons ended in the NCAA super regionals.

While Bianco and Godwin could remain as candidates, Woodward has interest in coaches at the College World Series, sources said, and he is willing to wait until their seasons end. Woodward doesn’t feel a rush to make a hire, sources indicated, adding an announcement is not imminent.

An LSU official declined to comment.

The College World Series began Saturday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. It ends June 30. The coaches there are Tim Corbin (Vanderbilt), Tony Vitello (Tennessee), David Esquer (Stanford), Jay Johnson (Arizona), Brian O'Connor (Virginia), Chris Lemonis (Mississippi State), Elliott Avent (NC State) and David Pierce (Texas).

LSU has to find a new coach to replace Mainieri, who led the program for 15 seasons. Mainieri announced his retirement after 39 years as a college baseball coach, citing health concerns with his neck.

Already, LSU has considered Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan, former Oregon State coach Pat Casey and former TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, sources said. O’Sullivan announced he will stay at Florida; Schlossnagle took the job at Texas A&M; and Casey is unlikely to become the new coach, sources have told The Advocate.

Once their teams were eliminated from the NCAA tournament, Bianco and Godwin emerged as serious candidates. Both men have ties to LSU, though Bianco’s are the strongest as a former player.

Bianco has received support of many former LSU baseball players, including former star Todd Walker. Earlier this week, Walker said he would entertain the idea of becoming LSU’s hitting coach if Bianco asked him. Walker added if the hitting coach needed to double as the recruiting coordinator, “it’s probably better to go get somebody who can travel 360 days out of the year.”

Bianco, 54, played catcher at LSU from 1988-89, and he was the captain of the 1989 team, which finished third at the College World Series. He met his wife while they were students at LSU, spent five seasons as the pitching coach and has led Ole Miss’ program the last 21 seasons. Bianco has a 812-462-1 overall record. He’s 1-6 in super regional appearances.

Godwin, 43, has spent the last seven seasons at East Carolina, where he led the Pirates to a 258-130-1 record. During his tenure, East Carolina has reached five NCAA tournaments and three super regionals. It lost this season to Vanderbilt in the super regional. Godwin coached for three seasons with Mainieri.