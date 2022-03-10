Two-time NCAA pole vault champion Lisa Gunnarsson leads a group of 16 LSU track and field athletes vying for national honors at the NCAA indoor championships on Friday and Saturday.
Gunnarsson will be competing for a third consecutive pole vault title at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama, on the first day of the two-day meet.
After winning the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles a year ago, Gunnarsson will have to be at the top of her game to become just the sixth woman to win back-to-back pole vault competitions at the NCAA indoor meet.
Gunnarsson, whose personal-record of 14 feet, 11½ inches makes her the No. 9 perfomer in collegiate history, enters the meet with the second-best mark this season. Her best of 14-9½ in January trails Virginia Tech’s Rachel Baxter, who has cleared 15-1½.
No. 4 LSU has two other top-scoring threats in Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili.
Armstrong is the national leader in the 60 meters and the 60-meter hurdles with times of 7.11 and 7.81 seconds, respectively, while Ofili will be seeking to score in the 60, 200 and 4x400-meter relay.
LSU’s other qualifiers are Amber Anning (400, 4x400 relay), Katy-Ann McDonald (800), Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump) and Nyagoa Bayak (high jump) and Leah Phillips (60 hurdles).
Anning and Ofili are joined by Michaela Rose ad Garriel White on the relay, which got into the meet when it posted a season’s-best time of 3 minutes, 32.46 seconds at the Southeastern Conference championships two weeks ago.
O’Donoghue has earned two All-America indoor honors in her career with a fourth-place finish a year ago after taking sixth in 2019.
The No.21 men have five individuals in the meet,
All-Americans Eric Edwards Jr. (60 hurdles), Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump) and John Meyer (shot put) will be joined by teammates Davis Bove (mile) and Apalos Edwards (triple jump).
Edwards and Dixon-Bodie won their respective events at the SEC meet on Feb. 26.