ATLANTA — In the corner of a modest suite high up the Omni Hotel, Brian Kelly reviewed his notes.
Twelve years had passed since he last spoke at a conference media days, and that was in Newport, Rhode Island, as the head coach at Cincinnati. He leaned over an envelope, flipping through the pages inside.
“There's a lot of new prep for this,” Kelly said. “This is a whole different ball game.”
Kelly, now the head coach at LSU, walked out of the room a few minutes later for a series of television and radio interviews Monday as he started his first appearance at Southeastern Conference media days, a much larger production than the old Big East ever staged.
Halfway through his schedule, Kelly arrived at the main stage inside the College Football Hall of Fame at 12:38 p.m. Dressed in a crisp white dress shirt, deep purple tie and navy blue suit, he placed his remarks on a clear podium and introduced himself to the rest of the league.
Even seven months after his hire, the sight startled those used to seeing Ed Orgeron or Les Miles as LSU’s coach. Instead of a gravelly voice or lengthy filibuster, Kelly offered a short opening statement before he answered questions.
Inevitably, some of them centered on Kelly’s cultural fit in Louisiana as reporters tried to understand why he left Notre Dame for an area of the country so different from the Midwest, where he'd spent the rest of his 32-year career. Kelly has addressed the topic multiple times, but he gave perhaps his best line yet.
“I love the people,” Kelly said. “They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. So I guess I should have been in the South all along.”
Later, Kelly fielded another question about his accent, a reference to the now infamous way he said “family” during a speech at halftime of an LSU men’s basketball game. He poked fun at himself in response, saying he now blends Boston, the Midwest and Louisiana in his voice.
“It's three dialects into one,” Kelly said, smiling. “It's no longer fam-uh-lee. I got all kinds of stuff to throw at you.”
Kelly’s move from Notre Dame shocked college football, both for the timing and significance. He and his wife built a house near campus. No one had left Notre Dame for another college job in over a century. And not only did Kelly leave, he chose a school with stark cultural differences.
Admittedly, LSU’s players said they were skeptical when Kelly arrived last December. They harbored preconceived notions of a serious coach who yelled on the sidelines.
Though that hasn’t necessarily changed, they realized his personality has multiple dimensions. Kelly carries himself like the CEO of a company, but he has a sense of humor. Over time, he gained their trust and they gained his.
“After I looked into it a little bit, I didn't think there could have been a better fit,” sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech said. “His past track record, the way he can transform and evolve a team, I think it is unlike many others in college football.”
Often asked Monday about the differences between Kelly and Orgeron, the players pointed to LSU’s offseason program. Kelly implemented measures designed to foster accountability and discipline, including daily wellness questionnaires, check-ins for meals and points for attending other campus events. They said the level of detail reached a new height.
“I really believe all the good teams do things a certain way,” said redshirt junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr., who transferred from Clemson last spring. “Accountability is important. The way players are carrying themselves is important. Coach Kelly has a lot of those traits.”
Throughout his Notre Dame tenure, Kelly monitored media days from afar. The events still signaled the beginning of college football season for him, but he never had to participate, giving him more time away in July. This year, he went to his office a couple times a week to prepare.
Now that he has finished his first appearance with LSU, Kelly's focus can completely turn to the upcoming season. Recruiting visits finished last month. As the final days of summer melt away, LSU has one more offseason training session. In 15 days, the players report for preseason camp.
This will be an intriguing season for LSU. It opens Sept. 4 against Florida State, a program Kelly has some familiarity with after facing the Seminoles three times in the past four years. Then the schedule builds toward a difficult second half. Kelly wants a team trained to last through December.
Regardless of his answers here, questions about cultural fit will likely linger. The best way for Kelly to answer them will come this season and the years ahead. Wins can assuage any concerns.
"I have full trust in coach Kelly," Jones said. "When I think about where I see LSU in the next five, 10 years, I don't think they could have hired anybody else better to be a top tier program like LSU should be and can be and will be.”