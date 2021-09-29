First-year LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers through their first team practice Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in front of fans and media.
“This is the first official practice,” Mulkey said. “I have been on the floor with them six times, two hours each time. I think it’s too early to give my assessment of returning players and new players, but I can tell you during those six practices that we had, I saw young people that wanted to do good. They wanted to impress me. They played hard.”
The Tigers will open their season at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 against Nicholls State in the PMAC.
The Tigers will have two exhibition games, which will both be free for fans to attend. LSU is scheduled to host Langston at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Loyola at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
LSU has nine players back from last year’s squad and six first-year players. Guard Khayla Pointer returns as a team leader who was named All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive team last season.
Among the additions is center Hannah Gusters, who followed Mulkey from Baylor after recording six double-figure scoring games as a freshman.
Amani Bartlett, who had a 93-scout grade from ESPN HoopGurls, signed with the Tigers after Mulkey’s hiring. Autumn Newby is also in her first year with the program as a grad transfer from Vanderbilt.
Multiple former Tigers, including the Washington Mystics’ Theresa Plaisance, attended Wednesday’s practice. Other former players at practice included Shanece McKinney, Quianna Chaney, Rakell Spencer and Ayana Mitchell.
“To have them come to practice speaks volumes,” Mulkey said. “The history at LSU in women’s basketball speaks for itself.”
Wednesday’s practice placed a heavy emphasis on defensive rotations, crashing the defensive glass, getting out on the fast break and transitioning into a half-court offense. The practice concluded with the Tigers matching up in halfcourt five-on-five.
LSU will practice 29 more times leading up to its season opener against Nicholls.