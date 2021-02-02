Andre Carter knows things come full circle in football, and he's living proof of that as he joins Ed Orgeron's coaching staff at LSU.

Before he played 13 seasons in the NFL and made a handful of coaching stops, most recently as the defensive line coach for the New York Jets, he was on the receiving end of recruiting calls by Orgeron himself -- then a coach for USC.

Carter told Orgeron no, a decision that he pinned on his father, Rubin, and went to the University of California. But more than two decades later he and Orgeron have agreed to team up, with Carter officially introduced on Tuesday as the Tigers' new defensive line coach for a group led by new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Jones answered questions for the first time as an LSU coach Tuesday morning, scroll below to see what he had to say on that failed recruitment by Orgeron, his coaching philosophy, creating a defensive line tradition with the Tigers are more.

ANDRE CARTER Q&A

“First of all, thank you so much. I just appreciate Coach O for bringing me to this wonderful organization. I think one thing that me and him have in common is we want to win, and it takes more than just a lot. It takes dedication and perseverance, will to bring in the right players as well as work with the right people to achieve high accolades, especially in the SEC.

"So it was an honor just to be hired to coach defensive line, which I’ve loved and been a part of – playing and coaching – pretty much my whole career. And I’m blessed to be here.”

ON TEACHING PHILOSOPHY

“Well I think that teaching is teaching no matter what level of football you’re on, whether it’s high school, collegiate or NFL. What you have to do is you have to set a foundation and that’s just all through, obviously it’s through years of experience that I’ve played, but I’ve also worked with great coaches, starting with my father. My father played for 12 years and coached for 30 years, so he was my foundation. But in addition to coaches that I had in college ... Those coaches, one thing I’ve learned from them is just, the fundamentals, the foundation of playing efficient defensive lineman is footwork, hand placement, things of that nature – pass rush, eye-hand coordination, feet progression.

"Those are the things, those are the crucial things that make you an elite defensive lineman. And just to continue to be consistent with it, and continue to communicate with it, and continue to harp on it day in and day out no matter how effective you are or ineffective you are. I always taught my defensive line that. When in doubt, especially when it comes to fatigue, or when in doubt when things aren’t going well for you as an individual, as a group, as a team, you have to focus on fundamentals, because fundamentals help you win games."

ON SHIFT TO COLLEGE RANKS

“I never looked at it as ‘coming down to college,’ I think in general coaching is coaching. For me, and I told Coach O this, obviously I had interviewed for some positions in the NFL level, but it just didn’t work out following the Jets. So on the collegiate level I looked into it and LSU was there, and I just looked at it as an opportunity as an elite program.

"I was very fortunate to coach players, Davon Godchaux – shout to Godchaux, he’s very happy for me, LSU alumni. But for me, coaching itself is an opportunity. And for me I just wanted to continue my journey to develop and learn football, and I’m happy to just reconnect with Daronte Jones, who I worked with with the Miami Dolphins. And I think that’s in general, whether you’re a former player, or a player in general, or a coach, you want growth. You want to aim for something more higher. So it’s in a sense, more laterally, but it’s just more improvement as far as just developing my game, and it’s an honor."

HOW DID YOU TELL ORGERON NO WHEN HE TRIED TO RECRUIT YOU OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL?

“That’s a dad question. You’ll have to ask Rubin Carter. You’ll have to ask my dad that. My dad said ‘you ain’t going to USC,’ so I was like ‘all right, you called it.’ You’ll have to call him up on that one.”

HAVE YOU FOLLOWED COACH ORGERON'S CAREER

“On and off, but it’s just amazing how coaching and playing football is just a revolving circle. And the fact that he recruited me back in my high school days and now we’re here, it’s just amazing how time passes and what an honor and opportunity.

“Like I said overall, it’s just every day you wake up, you see the stadium and you realize ‘wow I’m here, and I’m just ready to coach good football’”

ON ORGERON BEING MORE INVOLVED IN THE DEFENSE

“In general I’ve always been a team player. Me and Coach O have talked and we both have a passion for defensive line. If anything I’m learning from him. I mean, here’s a man that’s been in the game for such a long period of time and hopefully I’m blessed enough to coach for as long as he has. So it’s just about understanding our roles and understanding the foundations, but one thing that we do have in common is we want to win. We’re very hard on our players, we’re going to critique our players, and one thing we love: We love watching film.

"And so it’s a great connection to have such a guy that’s so heavily involved in the defense, because he takes pride in it. And what coach that’s played and now coached does not want to work with a guy like that? That’s something you enjoy because he brings energy and you want to continue to work hard for him and help be successful.”

WHAT HAVE YOU SEEN FROM THE DEFENSIVE LINE/WHAT DO YOU THINK THIS GROUP CAN DO?

“It’s great that you see the returning – I’m still getting my terminology – returning seniors coming back for another year. I think one, it shows that they’re dedicated to the program, but also two, they want to finish on a winning note. Obviously last season is last season, but they didn’t have the success they had probably the year before.

"So they want to come back and make a statement as a group. But I also am aware that coming back is also a big year for them as individuals, but I’ve always – the men that I’ve spoken to – I just say ‘at the end of the day, you just trust yourself, you trust your technique and trust the man next to you and we’ll play good football,’ and that’s what’s important. And you make a statement as far as creating a defensive line tradition. That’s just something that not only myself, but Coach O, believe in, having an efficient D-line tradition where guys continue to come in and play hard for us and be elite, that’s what it boils down to."