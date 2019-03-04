While it still has some work to do, the LSU men's basketball program took another step under second-year coach Will Wade on Monday.

Wade's team, which is tied with Tennessee atop the Southeastern Conference standings with just two regular-season games remaining, moved up three spots to 10th in the Associated Press poll released Monday morning.

It's the first time the Tigers, who defeated Texas A&M and Alabama this past week, have cracked the top 10 in the nationwide poll of 63 writers and broadcasters since they were ninth on Dec. 4, 2006.

Wade's team, which had 836 points a week ago, received 1,005 points this week. That put the Tigers just behind No. 9 Michigan State, which had 1,039 points.

Purdue was one spot behind LSU with 999 points.

Counting the preseason poll, this is the 10th week that LSU, which is 14-5 overall and 14-2 in SEC play heading into Wednesday night's game at Florida, has appeared in the AP poll.

The Tigers, who are 8-0 on the road in conference, came in 13th the past two weeks. They've also been 19th three times as well as 21st, 22nd, 23rd (preseason) and 25th.

It's the most appearances for the program since the 2007 team was ranked for 12 weeks.

LSU is again one of just three SEC teams in the AP poll this week.

Tennessee jumped two spots to fifth after a 71-52 win over Kentucky, which fell from No. 4 to sixth with the loss.

Auburn and Mississippi State was among the teams receiving votes.

LSU can clinch the school's first SEC men's basketball title since 2009 with wins in its final two games.

After playing Florida, which took an 82-77 overtime win over the Tigers on Feb. 20, Wade's team will host winless Vanderbilt on Saturday night.