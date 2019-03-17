The bracket has been drawn, and LSU now knows its fate for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers earned an 3-seed in the East Region and will play 14-seed Yale in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, the selection committee revealed Sunday.

The time of Thursday's game and the TV network on which it will air is to be determined.

If the Tigers defeat Yale they'll face the winner of 6-seed Maryland and the 11 seed play-in game in Dayton between Belmont and Temple in the second round with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

Other notable teams in LSU's portion of the bracket include No. 7-seed Louisville, No. 10 Minnesota, No. 2 Michigan State and No. 15 Bradley. In the East Region, Duke is the No. 1 seed.

LSU earned its seed by going 26-6 this season with a 16-2 record in SEC play. The Tigers were SEC regular season champions for the first time since 2009, defeating both Kentucky and Tennessee. LSU fell 76-73 to Florida in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday in Nashville.