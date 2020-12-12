LSU-Florida on Saturday night reminded fans that one of the best parts of college football is when the explicable collides with the drama of a rivalry game.
LSU kicker Cade York drilled a school-record 57-yard field goal through the dense fog and the uprights after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Florida senior Marco Wilson, who threw tight end Kole Taylor's shoe. Wilson tossed it after a third-down stop that would have forced LSU to punt. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and then moved into York's range.
Florida's long-range field with no time left sailed wide left, and the underdog Tigers captured a memorable 37-34 in in Gainesville.
It's safe to say LSU wouldn't have won the game without the thrown-shoe penalty, which isn't something fans see twice in their football lifetimes. The wild episode gave way to jokes, memes and other banter among fans.
Here's a sampling of the some of that chatter on social media:
One more tweet about the shoe. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/1WGkPw4Koa— Go Saints and LSU (@quentindiaz3) December 13, 2020
All I can think about with this LSU-Florida game is the Austin Powers “who throws a shoe” scene pic.twitter.com/jpeAhliMoa— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 13, 2020
“Throwing the LSU player’s shoe 20 yards down the field.” pic.twitter.com/3u5LMrK8G4— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 13, 2020
No one:— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 13, 2020
Not a soul:
Marco Wilson when he sees an LSU player’s shoe: pic.twitter.com/uVAvChxiWI
It was a rough year for LSU but they won both shoe games pic.twitter.com/5ZXWILitms— Jason Kirk, This American Life's cornhole expert (@thejasonkirk) December 13, 2020
Ed Orgeron thanks assistant AD for athletics equipment Greg Stringfellow for loosening the shoe that the Florida player threw to get LSU’s first down on the game winning drive.— Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) December 13, 2020
LShoe— Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) December 13, 2020
You know what they say, sometimes you win, sometimes you throw a shoe and get a penalty that destroys your team’s season— Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) December 13, 2020
We'll keep an eye out for any other one-liners and post them here.