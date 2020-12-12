LSU Florida Football

LSU fans celebrate after the team's win over Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

LSU-Florida on Saturday night reminded fans that one of the best parts of college football is when the explicable collides with the drama of a rivalry game.

LSU kicker Cade York drilled a school-record 57-yard field goal through the dense fog and the uprights after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Florida senior Marco Wilson, who threw tight end Kole Taylor's shoe. Wilson tossed it after a third-down stop that would have forced LSU to punt. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and then moved into York's range.

Florida's long-range field with no time left sailed wide left, and the underdog Tigers captured a memorable 37-34 in in Gainesville.

It's safe to say LSU wouldn't have won the game without the thrown-shoe penalty, which isn't something fans see twice in their football lifetimes. The wild episode gave way to jokes, memes and other banter among fans. 

Here's a sampling of the some of that chatter on social media:

We'll keep an eye out for any other one-liners and post them here.

