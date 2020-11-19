LSU plays its first game in three weeks at 11 a.m. Saturday against Arkansas. Here are the top three Arkansas players to know.
1. Feleipe Franks, Quarterback
Once the starter at Florida, Franks transferred during the offseason. He has 1,678 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions, giving Arkansas stability at the most important position. In the SEC, Franks ranks sixth in passing yards per game (239.7) and fourth in passer rating (161.27).
2. Hudson Clark, Defensive back
Clark intercepted three passes in one game against Ole Miss earlier this season, tying for the overall SEC lead with six other players. The performance earned him SEC Freshman of the Week and ranked third-most in conference history for one game. Clark, a walk-on, will receive a scholarship in January.
3. Treylon Burks, Wide receiver
After a promising freshman season in which Arkansas used him all over the field, Burks ranks eighth in the SEC with 508 yards receiving — 84.7 per game — and has scored five touchdowns, already surpassing his freshman totals. Burks registered three 100-yard receiving outputs through the first four games.