QUARTERBACK

Joe Burrow, Sr.

Myles Brennan, So.

Peter Parrish, Fr.

How it enters camp: Burrow is the established starter, the Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP who is looking to make the jump to elite in a run-pass option offense he’s run since high school.

How it could leave camp: Burrow bulks up to his targeted 220 pounds and has an arsenal of designed runs embedded into the offense. More running, more risk, and Myles Brennan could gain plenty of reps to prepare.

WIDE RECEIVER

Justin Jefferson, Jr.

Ja’Marr Chase, So.

Derrick Dillon, Sr.

Terrace Marshall, So.

Dee Anderson, Sr.

Racey McMath, Jr.

Jontre Kirklin, Jr.

Devonta Lee, Fr.

Trey Palmer, Fr.

Jaray Jenkins, Fr.

Colby Brunet, Jr.

Michael Martin, Fr.

How it enters camp: Jefferson’s the returning leading receiver, and Mickey Joseph said he’ll play more inside near the slot in 2019. Dillon missed the entire spring with hip surgery and has fully recovered.

How it could leave camp: Position coach Joe Brady said the receivers are learning route concepts instead of specific positions. That could free up on-field opportunities with multiple combinations. Chase and Marshall are expected to push forward as playmakers, and the new offense should create a steady rotation for Anderson, Lee and Palmer.

TIGHT END

Stephen Sullivan, Sr.

Jamal Pettigrew, Jr.

Thaddeus Moss, Jr.

TK McLendon, Jr.

Aaron Moffitt, So.

Ray Parker, Fr.

How it enters camp: There is no front-runner at tight end. Sullivan, a former receiver who ranked second on the team with 23 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, is suited to split out wide but is not yet a complete blocker.

How it could leave camp: Pettigrew (ACL) and Moss (foot) are both coming off season-long injuries. The duo, along with JC transfer McLendon, could build an effective rotation for coordinator Steve Ensminger’s two-tight-end sets.

TAILBACK

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jr.

John Emery, Fr.

Chris Curry, Fr.

Lanard Fournette, Sr.

Tyrion Davis-Price, Fr.

How it enters camp: It’s Edwards-Helaire’s time to start, and the team’s returning leading rusher made plenty plays in the spring as an all-purpose back in an offense that looks to emulate the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara.

How it could leave camp: Emery is LSU’s best running back signee since Leonard Fournette, and he could adjust quickly enough in his first practices to gain a significant share of touches. Curry fills in as the bruiser, and depth follows.

TACKLE

Saahdiq Charles, Jr.

Austin Deculus, Jr.

Badara Traore, Sr.

Anthony Bradford, Fr.

Dare Rosenthal, Fr.

Cameron Wire, Fr.

Thomas Perry, Fr.

How it enters camp: Charles is a third-year starter at left tackle, but there’s a battle at right tackle between Deculus and Traore.

How it could leave camp: If neither Deculus nor Traore takes a strong hold at right tackle, Orgeron may be forced to play Bradford as a freshman.

GUARD

Damien Lewis, Sr.

Adrian Magee, Sr.

Chasen Hines, So.

Kardell Thomas, Fr.

Donavaughn Campbell, Jr.

Ed Ingram, So.*

*indefinitely suspended

How it enters camp: Lewis is a dominant right guard. Magee replaced Garrett Brumfield at left guard during the spring, but Orgeron said he likes Hines, who missed the spring with offseason surgery.

How it could leave camp: The Tigers should have more depth than last season’s line. Thomas was an All-American at Southern Lab, and Campbell played some in 2018.

CENTER

Lloyd Cushenberry, Jr.

Charles Turner, Fr.

How it enters camp: Cushenberry, the returning starter, is a first-team preseason All-SEC selection.

How it could leave camp: Cushenberry has the starting job, which should give Turner plenty of time to bulk up and adapt to the college game.

NOSE TACKLE

Siaki “Apu” Ika, Fr.

Tyler Shelvin, So.

How it enters camp: Ika and Shelvin were neck-and-neck for the starting job during the spring, both earning high praise from Orgeron. Ika, an early enrollee, performed best at the spring game with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

How it could leave camp: Expect Ika to continue to push Shelvin enough to where Orgeron will have to consider whether he will start a true freshman at nose tackle.

DEFENSIVE END

Rashard Lawrence, Sr.

Glen Logan, Jr.

Breiden Fehoko, Sr.

Neil Farrell, Jr.

Travez Moore, Jr.

Justin Thomas, Jr.

Nelson Jenkins, Fr.

Joseph Evans, Fr.

Jakori Savage, Jr.

How it enters camp: Lawrence and Logan both return as starters, and Lawrence is another preseason All-SEC first-teamer. If he had decided to go pro, defensive end depth would have been in a lot poorer shape.

How it could leave camp: Ends are starting to play more inside in Aranda’s ‘Tite’ packages, and 6-4, 291-pound Fehoko’s move from nose to end should benefit the scheme.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

K’Lavon Chaisson, So.

Andre Anthony, Jr.

Ray Thornton, Jr.

Soni Fonua, Jr.

Desmond Little, Fr.

How it enters camp: Chaisson will return to full contact for the first time since he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the 2018 season opener. Chaisson’s presence ought to boost the LSU pass rush significantly, and the coaches have been slow-playing his transition back to be careful.

How it could leave camp: Anthony and Thornton will battle for the spot opposite Chaisson, but with Michael Divinity moving to inside linebacker in the spring, it’s somewhat indicative that Aranda will mostly prefer subbing in an extra defensive back instead.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Jacob Phillips, Jr.

Michael Divinity, Sr.

Patrick Queen, Jr.

Micah Baskerville, So.

Damone Clark, So.

Kendall McCallum, Fr.

Jared Small, So.

Donte Starks, Fr.

How it enters camp: A three-man battle ensues between Phillips, a returning starter; Divinity, who moved inside in the spring; and Queen, who backed up Devin White last season and saw action at outside linebacker. Phillips and Divinity currently have the edge.

How it could leave camp: Expect Queen to push for playing time, and Clark has earned praise from Aranda as a thumper and could improve enough to see consistent time on the field.

CORNERBACK

Kristian Fulton, Sr.

Derek Stingley, Fr.

Maurice Hampton, Fr.

Cordale Flott, Fr.

Raydarious Jones, Fr.

Jay Ward, Fr.

Lloyd Cole, Jr.

How it enters camp: Fulton had shades of an NFL first-rounder last season before he had season-ending foot surgery that kept him out of most of spring practice. With Stingley earning Aranda’s praise like he’s a proven veteran, cornerback can be as strong as last season.

How it could leave camp: Depth is talented but unproven. Kelvin Joseph entered the transfer portal for good on July 15, and true freshmen Hampton, Flott, Jones and Ward will fill around Fulton and Stingley.

SAFETY

Grant Delpit, Jr.

JaCoby Stevens, Jr.

Kary Vincent, Jr.

Todd Harris, Jr.

Eric Monroe, Jr.

Marcel Brooks, Fr.

Kenan Jones, So.

Cameron Lewis, Jr.

Derian Moore, So.

How it enters camp: Orgeron has said this secondary is the best he’s ever been around, and that largely has to do with Delpit, last season’s unanimous All-American. A speedy Vincent returns as nickel corner, and a talented Stevens will have a chance to start at the ‘quarters’ safety spot.

How it could leave camp: Aranda has built his stable of talented safeties, and he’ll tinker schematics to find a place for Harris and Monroe at free safety and for Brooks to emulate Delpit.

KICKER

Cade York, Fr.

Avery Atkins, So.

Connor Culp, Jr.

How it enters camp: York has still yet to kick in an official, full-pads practice. The true freshman nailed a 59-yarder in the Under Armour All-American Game, and special-teams coach Greg McMahon has said, “he’s our kicker.” Atkins returns as a kickoff specialist who helped LSU lead the nation with an 89.9 percent touchback percentage.

How it could leave camp: Even if York struggles, McMahon’s confident stance doesn’t seem like a move to Culp would be imminent.

PUNTER

Zach Von Rosenberg, Jr.

Josh Growden, Sr.

How it enters camp: Von Rosenberg returns as the long-distance punter, and Growden returns as the short-distance punter. The tandem succeeded last season and should do more of the same.

How it could leave camp: Von Rosenberg missed on a fake-punt pass against Auburn last season. Perhaps this year, Growden will be the one to throw.

SNAPPER

Blake Ferguson, Sr.

Quentin Skinner, Fr.

How it enters camp: Ferguson showcased his snapping skills in the offseason by twisting the cap off water bottles with a snapped football. He’s reached the next level.

How it could leave camp: Skinner attended Ferguson’s alma mater, Buford High, in Georgia. He’ll be taken under Ferguson’s wing.

RETURN SPECIALIST

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jr.

Derek Stingley, Fr.

Kary Vincent, Jr.

How it enters camp: Edwards-Helaire was No. 34 in the nation last year with a 24.5-yard kickoff return average, and he returned the opening kickoff of the Fiesta Bowl 77 yards.

How it could leave camp: Stingley has already won the punt returning job, and having scored 15 touchdowns on kickoff/punt returns during his career at The Dunham School, Stingley could take on all return duties.

