Whatever sting the LSU Tigers felt from their oh-so-close 80-79 loss to Alabama in Sunday afternoon’s SEC tournament final was lessened a bit by the time they saw their name go up on the NCAA bracket Sunday evening.
But perhaps just a little.
Despite their tournament run in Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend, the Tigers (18-9) were seeded No. 8 in the East Regional. LSU will face No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4) on Saturday in a first-round game either in Indianapolis; Bloomington, Indiana; or West Lafayette, Indiana.
The site, time and network for LSU’s game was expected to be announced Sunday night.
“We’re excited to be in the tournament,” said LSU coach Will Wade, whose team was remaining in Nashville on Sunday night. “The guys are excited. We have a huge challenge in front of us.
“I’ve actually watched St. Bonaventure a couple of times this year. They have a top 40 offense and a top 20 defense. They’ve got good guards, a shot blocker, a good small-ball four (forward). They’ve got a very good team.”
LSU looked as though it was trending away from one of the dreaded 8-9 first-round NCAA games with its run to its first SEC tournament final since 1993. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi projected LSU as a No. 7 seed before the Tigers squared off with Alabama, and Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com had LSU on the No. 5 line.
In the end, LSU was the No. 29 overall seed, meaning the NCAA selection committee considered the Tigers the best No. 8 seed. They would with East No. 1 Michigan, which is the No. 4 seed overall, for a potential second-round matchup.
Wade said he was surprised that the Tigers were a No. 8, but in a way he was not.
“I thought we were better than that,” Wade said. “At the end of the day we lost to St. Louis and Texas Tech in the non-conference (schedule). We didn’t have a lot of meat on the bone in the non-conference.”
Wade added he didn’t think LSU’s SEC tournament performance carried much weight with the committee.
“I said the conference tournament didn’t matter. Our seeding was probably set Friday night and didn’t move a lot from there,” he said. “But we’re in the deal and we’ve got to get ready for St. Bonaventure.”
St. Bonaventure is a small private school in western New York with an undergraduate enrollment of less than 1,800. The Bonnies beat VCU, the team Wade coached before coming to LSU in 2017, 74-65 Sunday in the Atlantic 10 tournament final to earn the A-10’s automatic berth.
“It’s a great place,” Wade said of St. Bonaventure. “Most people have never been there. But their fan support, their gym, it’s electric in there.“
Like the Tigers, the Bonnies spread the scoring out with five players averaging in double figures.
Kyle Lofton, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, went into Sunday’s A-10 final leading St. Bonaventure with 14.3 points and 5.5 assists per game. Osun Osunniyi, a 6-10 junior, leads the Bonnies with 9.3 rebounds along with 10.3 points per game.
“(Coach) Mark Schmidt has done a phenomenal job there,” Wade said.
“They are ferocious competitors. A tremendous basketball program.”
This will be the first meeting between LSU and St. Bonaventure.
This is the Tigers’ 23rd appearance in the NCAA tournament. LSU has an overall record of 27-25 after advancing to the Sweet 16 two years ago. The Tigers were denied an almost certain at-large NCAA bid last year when the tournament was canceled in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the continuing effects of the pandemic, the NCAA decided to play the entire tournament in Indiana, culminating with the Final Four in Indianapolis. First-round games will be played at several sites in Indianapolis, along with Indiana (Bloomington) and West Lafayette (Purdue).
It is LSU’s second NCAA appearance under fourth-year coach Will Wade but the first time he will actually coach the Tigers in the tournament. Wade was suspended by then LSU athletic director Joe Alleva going into the postseason in 2019 for initially refusing to meet with LSU administrators to discuss recruiting allegations against the program.
Wade also led LSU to the NIT in 2018. The Tigers went 1-1.
Michigan (20-4) won the Big Ten regular season title but suffered a big blow when senior forward Isaiah Livers, a key starter and co-captain, suffered a stress fracture in his foot before the Big Ten tournament. There is no timetable for his return.
Michigan awaits the winner of a First Four game between SWAC champion Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary’s. Texas Southern is led by former LSU coach and player Johnny Jones, setting up the long-shot possibility of a second-round matchup between Jones and his alma mater.