LSU and Texas A&M have been playing annually since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 33-21-3 lead including wins in seven of their last eight meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
Jan. 1, 1944
LSU 19, Texas A&M 14
With non-essential travel restricted during World War II, LSU goes to Miami for this Orange Bowl game by train and in cars with wartime fuel stamps saved by fans. They return home in 18 used cars purchased by a booster. In between, Steve Van Buren runs for two scores and throws for another in the Tigers’ first bowl victory.
Sept. 2, 1989
Texas A&M 28, LSU 16
No. 7-ranked LSU sees its national championship hopes evaporate in the time it takes A&M’s Larry Horton to return the season’s first kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The play signals the start of the dark ages for LSU football. The Tigers finish 4-7, the first of six straight losing seasons.
Jan. 7, 2011
LSU 41, Texas A&M 24
A crowd of 83,514 packs Cowboys (now AT&T) Stadium for this Cotton Bowl, the first game in this series since 1995. LSU falls behind 10-0 early but claws back with 288 yards rushing and three Jordan Jefferson to Terrence Toliver touchdown passes to finish 11-2 and No. 7 in the polls.
Nov. 28, 2015
LSU 19, Texas A&M 7
It appears this will be Les Miles’ last game as LSU’s coach, but a groundswell of support for him ends with him being carried off the field after the victory. In the postgame news conference, athletic director Joe Alleva announces Miles would remain as coach. The reprieve is short lived. Miles is fired in 2016 after a 2-2 start following a loss at Auburn, with Ed Orgeron named interim coach.
Nov. 24, 2018
Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7 OTs)
In the highest scoring FBS game ever, the Aggies outlast the Tigers in seven overtimes with Kellen Mond throwing the winning two-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers to end it. The teams combine for 84 points in overtime, with Joe Burrow throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 100 yards and three more scores. LSU players and coaches fume over a series of calls that don’t go their way, including an interception nullified in regulation that allows Texas A&M to tie it with a touchdown 31-31. Afterward, a major on-field brawl breaks out, prompting Orgeron to say after Saturday’s win over Arkansas: “It’s going to be on.”