The LSU athletic department will use mobile ticketing for the 2020 football season, the school announced Wednesday, in a move that is aimed to create contactless transactions at Tiger Stadium and reduce risk of transmitting coronavirus.
The news also shows that LSU is still planning to play football with fans inside Tiger Stadium during a pandemic that has recently hit a surge in Louisiana. The Southeastern Conference has still yet to make a decision on the fate of the league's football season, although commissioner Greg Sankey has pegged late July as the timeline for the decision.
The details on just how many fans will be allowed in Tiger Stadium are still being worked out.
Several schools have reduced stadium capacity to meet social distancing precautions. Ohio State announced Tuesday its stadium's crowd size will likely amount to no more than 20% of overall capacity, and Texas told its ticketholders last week that its stadium capacity will be reduced to 50%.
"We continue to prepare for multiple scenarios with seating and capacity," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement. "Digital tickets certainly gives us some flexibility in that planning process."
LSU detailed its mobile ticketing program in a news release, which said football tickets will be distributed through mobile delivery and accessed by ticketholders through digital wallets on smartphones.
The mobile tickets will be delivered to fans through email beginning in late August. There will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets. Print-at-home tickets have also been discontinued for the year.
If a ticketholder doesn't have a smartphone, they'll be able to request their tickets through alternative options through an online assistance form. The release did not detail what alternative options there might be.
In LSU's FAQ on mobile tickets, if someone who doesn't have a smartphone, but someone else they are attending the game with does, they can use that person's smartphone to access the tickets. If that isn't an option, the person is encouraged to call LSU's ticket sales and services team.
Ticketholders can access, transfer, and re-sell tickets through an online ticket interface, called My Account 2.0. Season ticket holders can use the interface to view upcoming events, download tickets to their digital wallet, transfer tickets to multiple people in text messages and post tickets for resale on StubHub.
"The ability to receive, share and use tickets in a contactless manner is a top priority for us," LSU associate athletic director Brian Broussard said in a statement, who oversees ticket sales and operations. "We have been planning for this transition and the current environment accelerated this move. We are excited to offer this new convenience and ease of use for our fans."
LSU opens the season against UT-San Antonio on Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers have six more scheduled home games: Texas (Sept. 12), Ole Miss (Sept. 26), Nicholls State (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Oct. 24), Alabama (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 14).