Perhaps LSU fans will get a chance Saturday to see how far backup quarterback Myles Brennan has progressed.
Ed Orgeron said Thursday afternoon that he'd "like to see" Brennan play in LSU's (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) game against Rice (1-10, 0-7 Conference USA) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. Orgeron told a patron during his weekly call-in show Wednesday night that they would see a lot of new players Saturday, and that "Myles Brennan is one of them."
Brennan, a 6-foot-5, 183-pound sophomore, played in six games last season, and he was part of a three-man quarterback competition the following offseason before the LSU coaching staff brought in Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.
Orgeron named Burrow the starter in preseason camp, and Brennan was the only other scholarship quarterback to not transfer from the program.
Burrow has been the only quarterback to take a snap this season, which has only happened one other time at LSU since 2000: Brandon Harris played every offensive snap in 2015, when the Tigers went 9-3 in former coach Les Miles' final full season.
Orgeron said Monday that Brennan "experienced a minor injury that was hampering his throwing throughout the year," which kept him from playing in one game this season. Orgeron said following the Ole Miss game that there was a situation in which Brennan could have played.
"I don't think he was healthy or ready to go," Orgeron said Monday. "And he didn't want to go in that situation, and I don't blame him. I asked him to go, and I talked to him and his father about it. Now it seems like he's going to redshirt, which is great for him and is great for our football team."
Brennan, a Mississippi native, was 14 of 24 passing for 182 yards and two interceptions in 2017, and he threw his first touchdown pass in LSU's 24-21 loss to Troy.
Orgeron said at a Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting in August that Brennan went into the 2017 "and set the world on fire," almost beating starter Danny Etling out.
But after Etling was drafted by the New England Patriots, and the Tigers entered spring practice, Orgeron was concerned with Brennan's consistency — something Orgeron now feels Brennan has improved upon.
"He's been really good," Orgeron said Thursday. "I think he's developed a lot in the season. I talked to him the other day. He said he's learned a lot this year, he's gotten better in his fundamentals. Again, for most of the year, he was nursing a minor injury, but I do believe, if called upon tomorrow night, he's ready to play and do well."